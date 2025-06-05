Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Wallet vs Samsung Wallet?
#319821 5-Jun-2025 20:01
I'm currently using Google Wallet and so far it's been fine with what I use it for. Does anyone here use Samsung Wallet or has used it in the past? Is there any advantage over Google Wallet? What's the experience like

  #3380876 5-Jun-2025 20:43
I tried Samsung Wallet when I got my S25. I couldn't get my credit card added so I could use Paywave, so I deleted it and used Google Wallet which works fine.

 
 
 
 

  #3380879 5-Jun-2025 20:48
my s24 is not able to get samsung wallet, any ideas how i can install?

  #3380880 5-Jun-2025 20:52
Is Samsung Wallet supported for payments here now? Last time I looked into it, I don't think any banks in NZ supported Samsung Pay/Wallet. 




  #3380881 5-Jun-2025 21:00
I just set it up to have a look. No credit/debit cards, by the looks of it. Just the following:

 




