I'm currently using Google Wallet and so far it's been fine with what I use it for. Does anyone here use Samsung Wallet or has used it in the past? Is there any advantage over Google Wallet? What's the experience like
I tried Samsung Wallet when I got my S25. I couldn't get my credit card added so I could use Paywave, so I deleted it and used Google Wallet which works fine.
my s24 is not able to get samsung wallet, any ideas how i can install?
Is Samsung Wallet supported for payments here now? Last time I looked into it, I don't think any banks in NZ supported Samsung Pay/Wallet.
I just set it up to have a look. No credit/debit cards, by the looks of it. Just the following:
