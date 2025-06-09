Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone with any experience with Chinese Vivo phones in New Zealand - specifically the 100X Ultra and 200X Ultra?
#319861 9-Jun-2025 10:34
I'm really keen on the Vivo 200X Ultra with its camera system. It has a large ultra-wide sensor, and the main camera is a more normal 35mm focal length - both of which appeal to me and are rare to find on any phone, even other flagships.

 

Vivo only have the 200X Pro as a global variant, so if I want the Ultra I'll have to import it. It doesn't look like there are any grey market importers offering the 200X Ultra in New Zealand, so it looks like I'd have to resort to Ali Express to purchase.

 

It looks like this is possible, with certain caveats listed on the sellers stores that don't look like they are deal-breakers to me. It doesn't support:

 

  • Esim
  • Android Auto
  • Google assistant

It does support:

 

  • OTA Update
  • Google Play Store

It also states there are some Chinese apps related to system that you can't delete - I don't know if they a obtrusive in any way or can be safely ignore without bothering you?

 

The main 4G/5G bands seem to be covered, so I don't think coverage should be a problem. 

 

Of course there will be GST to pay at the border - I'm not sure how much of a hassle that is.

 

I'd appreciate feedback from anyone who has imported Chinese phones in New Zealand.

  #3382000 9-Jun-2025 10:48
In addition to 4G/5G connectivity, make sure the phone supports VoLTE, otherwise there will be no voice calls over the mobile network once 3G is shutdown.




