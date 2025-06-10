Hi,

Bought phone maybe 1 1/2 years ago from Pb Tech.

Has started lately lost internet connection on mobile data. Provider 2DG. Phone calls also not working when in that state most of the time.

Not sure if phone calls fails every time when it looses data connection, need to try when next happens.

Sometimes it shows then that no SIM card in phone. When SIM symbol is back on screen it still does not work.

When I get home and try Wifi if i remember it still struggles to come back alive.

After few restarts and taking out SIM and put back, i get it working

I have checked slot multiple times and it looks ok, no dirt etc.

Also happens some times that it just throws error message com.android.phone not responding.

OS version 1.0.7.0.ULSMIXM

Android version 14 UP1A.231005.007

When i check SW updates nothing comes up.

I wonder how to force update here in NZ if its not pushed by service provider.

Has anyone else had similar issue and how to troubleshoot it?

Dont want to buy new phone yet as this has been in use only relative short time.

Will be very greatful for any responses as its very frustrating to go offline when on the road.

Thanks