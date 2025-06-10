Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G loses connection to SIM card
Hi,

 

Bought phone maybe 1 1/2 years ago from Pb Tech.

 

Has started lately lost internet connection on mobile data. Provider 2DG. Phone calls also not working when in that state most of the time.

 

Not sure if phone calls fails every time when it looses data connection, need to try when next happens.

 

Sometimes it shows then that no SIM card in phone. When SIM symbol is back on screen it still does not work.

 

When I get home and try Wifi if i remember it still struggles to come back alive.

 

After few restarts and taking out SIM and put back, i get it working

 

I have checked slot multiple times and it looks ok, no dirt etc.

 

Also happens some times that it just throws error message com.android.phone not responding.

 

OS version 1.0.7.0.ULSMIXM

 

Android version 14 UP1A.231005.007

 

When i check SW updates nothing comes up.

 

I wonder how to force update here in NZ if its not pushed by service provider.

 

Has anyone else had similar issue and how to troubleshoot it?

 

Dont want to buy new phone yet as this has been in use only relative short time.

 

Will be very greatful for any responses as its very frustrating to go offline when on the road.

 

Thanks

 

 

Was the phone rooted or otherwise modified from original OS?

 

Maybe have to try a factory reset. 




not rooted or any modify.

 

Was also thinking factory reset, just need to make sure its backed up before it and how much effort it needs to get back to this stage after reset

