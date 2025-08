I've been looking at the Fairphone 6, specifically The Fairphone (Gen. 6) with /e/OS - has anyone got any experience with that on any of the carriers - is VoLTE supported? I'm looking at degoogleing my life and The Fairphone (Gen. 6) with /e/OS looks like a pretty good way of getting that done but I can't find any posts on the net from users in New Zealand.