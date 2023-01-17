https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/with-spark-vanquished-sky-raises-sports-channel-and-sky-sport-now-pricing/KZSD4SHZUFFOLLBXA5W4UCPE24/
I thought this would be coming, Sky certainly didn't muck around.
Yes, I think I read somewhere the Fashion Channel(?) for one, might be gone.
For Sky Sport Now, I managed to get the $300 deal on Black Friday to cover 12 months. The new monthly price is quite a lot more than the nearest comparative product in Australia, Kayo. Reports from various sources suggest that Kayo is the better product.
Things not available with Sky Sport Now:
A fully functioning app on Apple TV
An app available on LGTV's OS
Ability to watch programming from more than 24 hours ago
UHD
Sound better than 2.0 stereo
Ability to stream more than one channel simultaneously
As a sports fan in NZ, your legal choices are zero so there is nothing you can do. Pay the increased price or miss out on all your sport.
quickymart:
E! channel seems to be off-air. Now how am I going to get my celebrity back-hair news stories? On the internet, like some common person???
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
My folks got an email today to say they would no longer get free MySky recording, which they had had from a previous Vodafone bundle.
They do have to pay more for the content Spark was providing, like F1 and football, so makes sense.
lxsw20:
I got that too.
Still seems like good value. $3 increase of Sky Sport Box subscribers. Since I won't need to pay for Spark Sport its fine.
Comparisons to Kayo are a little of due to how fragmented the sports market is over there. However agree with the technology comparisons. Sky needs a 4K stream yesterday (for content overseas where it's filmed in 4k).
rlevis:
They do so it's not surprising. Sadly they didn't reduce prices when they lost big ticket items like the EPL.
rlevis:
I dont recall, did Sky Sport price drop when they lost content to Spark Sport?
I don't recall either. I seem to remember a drop at some stage when they rearranged their Starter plans. But prices are increasing everywhere lately.