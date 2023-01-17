quickymart:

For Sky Sport Now, I managed to get the $300 deal on Black Friday to cover 12 months. The new monthly price is quite a lot more than the nearest comparative product in Australia, Kayo. Reports from various sources suggest that Kayo is the better product.

Things not available with Sky Sport Now:

A fully functioning app on Apple TV

An app available on LGTV's OS

Ability to watch programming from more than 24 hours ago

UHD

Sound better than 2.0 stereo

Ability to stream more than one channel simultaneously

As a sports fan in NZ, your legal choices are zero so there is nothing you can do. Pay the increased price or miss out on all your sport.