Sky, Neon, LightboxSpark Sport gone, so Sky raises prices
quickymart

#303117 17-Jan-2023 15:37
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/with-spark-vanquished-sky-raises-sports-channel-and-sky-sport-now-pricing/KZSD4SHZUFFOLLBXA5W4UCPE24/

 

I thought this would be coming, Sky certainly didn't muck around.

MikeB4
  #3022792 17-Jan-2023 15:49
I also believe they have dropped some channels.

quickymart

  #3022795 17-Jan-2023 15:53
Yes, I think I read somewhere the Fashion Channel(?) for one, might be gone.

Caketiger
  #3022797 17-Jan-2023 15:55
For Sky Sport Now, I managed to get the $300 deal on Black Friday to cover 12 months. The new monthly price is quite a lot more than the nearest comparative product in Australia, Kayo. Reports from various sources suggest that Kayo is the better product. 

 

Things not available with Sky Sport Now:

 

A fully functioning app on Apple TV

 

An app available on LGTV's OS

 

Ability to watch programming from more than 24 hours ago

 

UHD

 

Sound better than 2.0 stereo

 

Ability to stream more than one channel simultaneously

 

 

 

As a sports fan in NZ, your legal choices are zero so there is nothing you can do. Pay the increased price or miss out on all your sport.



Handsomedan
  #3022798 17-Jan-2023 15:55
quickymart:

 

Yes, I think I read somewhere the Fashion Channel(?) for one, might be gone.

 

 

E! channel seems to be off-air. Now how am I going to get my celebrity back-hair news stories? On the internet, like some common person???

 

 




lxsw20
  #3022799 17-Jan-2023 15:56
My folks got an email today to say they would no longer get free MySky recording, which they had had from a previous Vodafone bundle.

rlevis
  #3022801 17-Jan-2023 15:58
They do have to pay more for the content Spark was providing, like F1 and football, so makes sense.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3022816 17-Jan-2023 16:12
lxsw20:

 

My folks got an email today to say they would no longer get free MySky recording, which they had had from a previous Vodafone bundle.

 

 

I got that too. 




arnies
  #3022820 17-Jan-2023 16:14
Still seems like good value. $3 increase of Sky Sport Box subscribers. Since I won't need to pay for Spark Sport its fine.

 

Comparisons to Kayo are a little of due to how fragmented the sports market is over there. However agree with the technology comparisons. Sky needs a 4K stream yesterday (for content overseas where it's filmed in 4k). 

invisibleman18
  #3022823 17-Jan-2023 16:17
rlevis:

 

They do have to pay more for the content Spark was providing, like F1 and football, so makes sense.

 

 

They do so it's not surprising. Sadly they didn't reduce prices when they lost big ticket items like the EPL.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3022825 17-Jan-2023 16:18
rlevis:

 

They do have to pay more for the content Spark was providing, like F1 and football, so makes sense.

 

 

I dont recall, did Sky Sport price drop when they lost content to Spark Sport?




rlevis
  #3022829 17-Jan-2023 16:23
I don't recall either. I seem to remember a drop at some stage when they rearranged their Starter plans. But prices are increasing everywhere lately.

