So, I have Sky to watch Rugby, and RWC starts in a month.

I have a My Sky Decoder, and will record all 40 matches on it and watch them.

For a variety of reasons, I want to be able to watch those recorded matches in more than one room. Simple right? Nope.

I can't record in one room and play back in another. I can have multi room but if I want to want something, it must have been recorded on the box I am watching on.

For $160 I can get a modulator installed and mirror my downstairs TV to upstairs, but both TV's must watch the same thing.

I can't use Sky Go because it may take between 2 and 10 days for a sports match to be uploaded to Sky Go (WT F!!)

Sky Sport Now is expensive, but regardless, the quality is rubbish.

How can this be the situation in 2023!

As crap as Spark Sport was, at least I could match the matches wherever I was in passable quality.