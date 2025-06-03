Over at right, the News and Reviews menu shows a new, inexpensive ($109), simple-to-use flip phone,the (Spark) HDM 2660:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=27166

Unfortunately, it misses out (for me) on just one feature - a charging cradle. Instead it has the same system as most phones and tablets - a USB-C cable connection. My aging Doro flip phone has a cradle charger which, for me, is ideal. It's quicker to use, tidier, I always know where the phone is, and its charged

on-charged state is obvious from the red light's on\off state.

The Doro sits unobtrusively in a small corner of a bench in our kitchen. The other meter of bench space is taken up by a six-box of power points and chargers and a tangle of USB and USB-C cables for our multiple android phones, tablets and laptops.

I'd buy the HDM 2660 in a heartbeat if it had a cradle charger, and I've told HDM this, but I'm not optimistic about a helpful response.