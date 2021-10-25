As someone who's modified over 400x Tivos, I'd have to admit I am biased, but I haven't found any direct competitor to a modified Tivo, in the NZ market anyway. Tivos are well loved by their owners for ease of use and reliability, as long as they don't have a failing one. BTW, it's extremely unlikely your Tivos have failing power supplies. These are extremely reliable and very rarely fail. If you have the original 2009 320GB hard disks, they could be failing, or there could be RAM problems which would be the most common cause of random reboots. I use 1TB and 2TB WD purple HDDs as replacements and they have been excellent.

The Panasonic Freeview recorders are not well liked in general for their ease of use, and the Vodafone TV 2 isn't a bad device, but with frustrating issues about what you can and can't "record" in the cloud, and various glitches that haven't been resolved. I use both these and 3x Tivos, and would pick the Tivos everytime. I'm not sure what Dish has these days, but their earlier efforts weren't great.