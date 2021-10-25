I have two modded Tivo's but issues are starting to appear such as rebooting etc. It looks like the PSU are at fault. So I'm wondering is there a good alternative? A new pvr thats worth while?
As someone who's modified over 400x Tivos, I'd have to admit I am biased, but I haven't found any direct competitor to a modified Tivo, in the NZ market anyway. Tivos are well loved by their owners for ease of use and reliability, as long as they don't have a failing one. BTW, it's extremely unlikely your Tivos have failing power supplies. These are extremely reliable and very rarely fail. If you have the original 2009 320GB hard disks, they could be failing, or there could be RAM problems which would be the most common cause of random reboots. I use 1TB and 2TB WD purple HDDs as replacements and they have been excellent.
The Panasonic Freeview recorders are not well liked in general for their ease of use, and the Vodafone TV 2 isn't a bad device, but with frustrating issues about what you can and can't "record" in the cloud, and various glitches that haven't been resolved. I use both these and 3x Tivos, and would pick the Tivos everytime. I'm not sure what Dish has these days, but their earlier efforts weren't great.
I’m not sure about equivalent models, but I’ve got two unused TiVos I’d be happy to give to someone if they wanted them for modding and using them. Would have to dig around to find both remotes but I’m sure they’re somewhere. In PN, or happy to ship at cost.
If you want something as good as a Tivo (or even better), then you could build your own MythTV box (needs a PC, tuner cards, a good video card such as Nvidia GT1030, IR remote, sufficient hard drives, and a lot of patience getting it up and running). But in terms of off the shelf boxes, there is nothing here that is as good.
You could just opt for a mini PC and something like NextPVR software. For ~$150 - $250 depending on specs you could easy pick up a NUC style mini PC and remote. For those happy with the quality of the Freeview IPTV streams there isn't even a need to buy a TV tuner as you can have a full setup with most AU + NZ FTA channels and full 7 day EPG up and running in 15 mins.
The Panasonic Freeview recorders are probably the closest thing to it, but honestly don't buy one!
Back when the Tivo demise in AU/NZ was announced, but before modding them was a thing, we purchased a Panasonic DMR-BWT760. It works, but the user interface is not as logical as a Tivo, it randomly decides to record some shows on +1 channels and the slightest change in series details by the broadcaster stops the series from being recorded - ask my wife about missing her Coro Street episodes. She does like the "watch recording at 1.2x the speed" option though. The Tivo is her fallback option...
I also have an HDHomeRun sitting in the mix, from which I've recorded the odd interesting documentary via Plex that I want to retain and that works just fine, but honestly if I was starting with a clean slate, I would definitely explore the approach suggested by @sbiddle.
Thank you all very much for your help. I had them both modded and HDD replaced a couple of years ago. Maybe it is the ram? Will persevere for now. Thanks again for your insights on replacements. 🙏
Tried a Panasonic recorded when my TiVo died, but honestly...don't. Had a Vodafone TV for a while which was sort of similar but mostly based on streaming content. Given the range of streaming content now, the need for a device like the TiVo is getting less and less. We soon learnt to live without one.
I'm looking at setting up a standby backup for my flaky-becoming Tivo, and thought this sounds like it would do the job. I have been playing around with NextPVR on my laptop and so far cannot see why it wouldn't. As I understand it, I would need to source the following -
Assuming I'm on the right track so far, I guess the only other thing would be a means of remote control - presumably working via an IR receiver plugged into a USB socket on the PC(?) I'm not clear regarding what kind of remote would meet the requirement, or how this would function with what is shown on the NextPVR screen. Would be nice to think that my existing Samsung remote could do the job, but I'm probably dreaming 😁.
I'd be grateful for any advice from anybody - thanks in advance.
Would suggest a mini PC (I use a repurposed HP T630 thin client) and install OpenmediaVault.
Install OMV Extras which gives you Docker and Portainer, then use a Docker NextPVR image.
Plenty of "How to" videos on Youtube for this.
I have three modded working TiVos here if you want them. You can have them free if you can have them picked up this weekend.
[Edit:] I am in Lower Hutt.
