

I use Facebook it doesn’t use me. I use a fake name and log in only to see some community noticeboards or some shop information because many businesses insist on using the platform.



I don’t comment in it.

I don’t friend anyone even though it keeps throwing many contacts at me.(How does it know?)

I keep it on one device that stays in the house and not on my phone which is also not synced to my home device.

It keeps trying to entice me to friend or like someone...so it can show me more content, it says.



All my friends know I refuse to use it and if they need to contact me they can use iMessage or email and that works perfectly well.



I only use Skype as it’s less intrusive than messenger, whatsapp etc. I've helped older people load the calling apps and some have as many as 5 on their device to accommodate the various calling apps of friends. Argh!



Twitter, same system, fake name. I use it for MetService to keep an eye on storms or civil defence stuff in case of disaster and only use it if I need information. It’s not as invasive or pushy as Facebook.



Facebook makes people envious and unhappy about themselves, their lives, how they look etc. It’s addictive and dangerous on so many levels. Wish the young would see how their employment, and lending prospects can be negatively affected by people knowing to much about them.







