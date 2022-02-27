Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Working from home chatroom
#294003 27-Feb-2022 12:30
Is there a New Zealand working form home chatroom, anyone knows about ?




  #2875712 27-Feb-2022 12:45
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=268520?




  #2875821 27-Feb-2022 17:38
As in a "live" chat like IRC/Slack/Discord, or a forum thread - if just a thread, then as linked by Stu.

 

 




