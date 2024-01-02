Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Social networks, social media, and tools
Weird New Facebook Scam - Sending People to my House
BLazeD

238 posts

Master Geek


#311283 2-Jan-2024 11:59
For the past several months we have been getting people arrive to our house, expecting to purchase a cheap matress off us.

 

Apparently, multiple accounts on FB marketplace give my address (as a screenshot from Google Maps) as the address to pick up.

 

The "weird" thing is that these people haven't paid any money, they are expecting to pay cash when they pick up.

 

So there is no real scam as such, just a massive waste of people's time.

 

I have tried reporting a few of the accounts that are sending these messages/ads but never get a response.

 

I guess they use a Google Map image instead of typing my address to maybe avoid a filter (if I could speak to a human to get one in place).

 

Any ideas on how to stop all these confused people coming to my house (maybe once per week!) expecting to buy a cheap matress?

michaelmurfy
meow
12652 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177080 2-Jan-2024 12:13
Afraid this is not a new scam but instead a rather common one. They'll provide the address and do an advanced fee scam where they say "You'll need to pay $50 to hold the item as it isn't likely it'll be there if you just go and pick it up" then the scammer just steals money via often money mules based here in New Zealand working for a "Working from home" scam.

 

Facebook Marketplace is full of scams. So many people are involves with scams. The people who arrived at your door have likely been asked to pay to hold the item but been provided your address as "proof" the scammer is local.




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
BLazeD

238 posts

Master Geek


  #3177315 3-Jan-2024 10:53
michaelmurfy:

 

Afraid this is not a new scam but instead a rather common one. They'll provide the address and do an advanced fee scam where they say "You'll need to pay $50 to hold the item as it isn't likely it'll be there if you just go and pick it up" then the scammer just steals money via often money mules based here in New Zealand working for a "Working from home" scam.

 

Facebook Marketplace is full of scams. So many people are involves with scams. The people who arrived at your door have likely been asked to pay to hold the item but been provided your address as "proof" the scammer is local.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, but I dont think these people have paid anything. They have never told me anything of a holding fee.

 

So there is nothing I can do to stop people coming to my house?

 

Everyone has been good about it, but I'm afraid one say someone won't "get it" and demand their bed or couch or whatever.

michaelmurfy
meow
12652 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177334 3-Jan-2024 13:38
BLazeD:

 

Thanks, but I dont think these people have paid anything. They have never told me anything of a holding fee.

 

I've scambaited a whole bunch now. They give the address for pickup first which is just a random address then ask for a holding deposit often stating "there is a whole bunch of interested people so this will secure it for you" - it is always pickup to make it sound more legitimate. The scammer will attempt to push the deposit but if the victim declines this the scammer will basically let them go pick it up. The scammer is almost always based in Nigeria, Africa or India.

 

So there is nothing I can do to stop people coming to my house?

 

Afraid there is nothing you can do here. Be thankful people have not paid in advance for a PS5 or something: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300396772/its-a-real-nightmare-business-blamed-for-copycat-scammers-misdeeds

 

Only thing you can do is ask the victim to report it to Facebook.




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



alasta
6335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3177339 3-Jan-2024 15:30
If I were in your situation then I would be seriously looking at beefing up my home security. Perhaps install a viewing eyepiece in the front door and don't open the door for anyone you don't recognise? 

Linux
10537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177340 3-Jan-2024 15:35
Have you upset someone and this is payback?

gzt

gzt
15757 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3177384 3-Jan-2024 18:58
Is Facebook Marketplace really that bad they don't bother controlling this?

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13227 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177385 3-Jan-2024 19:00
gzt: Is Facebook Marketplace really that bad they don't bother controlling this?

 

Yup. Its the wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild wild west. And there's no sheriffs. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



Linux
10537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177391 3-Jan-2024 19:09
gzt: Is Facebook Marketplace really that bad they don't bother controlling this?


It is that bad as pointed out above ^^^

BLazeD

238 posts

Master Geek


  #3178893 8-Jan-2024 09:36
Does anyone have any contacts at Facebook NZ or something? It is becoming more frequent and disruptive to my family's life.

 

 

Linux
10537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178898 8-Jan-2024 09:44
BLazeD:

 

Does anyone have any contacts at Facebook NZ or something? It is becoming more frequent and disruptive to my family's life.

 

 

@BLazeD You would have more chance of winning lotto than contacting someone in FB

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13227 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178908 8-Jan-2024 10:02
Facebook NZ ? Is that even such a thing ? :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Ge0rge
1806 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3178913 8-Jan-2024 10:23
That'd require them to pay tax...

Perhaps netsafe may be of some assistance? It might worth getting in touch with them.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3178919 8-Jan-2024 10:54
BLazeD:

 

Does anyone have any contacts at Facebook NZ or something? It is becoming more frequent and disruptive to my family's life.

 

 

Close your account. No one is forcing you to use it. Or just accept the issues and keep going if it’s that important to you. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Ge0rge
1806 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3178929 8-Jan-2024 11:29
eracode:

BLazeD:


Does anyone have any contacts at Facebook NZ or something? It is becoming more frequent and disruptive to my family's life.



Close your account. No one is forcing you to use it. Or just accept the issues and keep going if it’s that important to you. 



I really don't think you either read or understand the OPs issue.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3178936 8-Jan-2024 11:58
Ge0rge: 

I really don't think you either read or understand the OPs issue.

 

I did read it but you but you may be right. I’m assuming he has a FB account. If he closed his account would the issue persist or does it happen without an account?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

