For the past several months we have been getting people arrive to our house, expecting to purchase a cheap matress off us.

Apparently, multiple accounts on FB marketplace give my address (as a screenshot from Google Maps) as the address to pick up.

The "weird" thing is that these people haven't paid any money, they are expecting to pay cash when they pick up.

So there is no real scam as such, just a massive waste of people's time.

I have tried reporting a few of the accounts that are sending these messages/ads but never get a response.

I guess they use a Google Map image instead of typing my address to maybe avoid a filter (if I could speak to a human to get one in place).

Any ideas on how to stop all these confused people coming to my house (maybe once per week!) expecting to buy a cheap matress?