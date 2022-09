Yes, with an acrylic shower, you should be able to remove the liner, clean it, and reinstall it. It does obviously require removal of the plumbing fixtures in the shower and disassembly of quite a bit of the shower.



We had this done a year or so back, when our shower lining came unstuck at the base.



Are any of the bulges in spots where they actually matter (i.e. where they will let water in)? Might be worth getting an installer to take a look, if you haven’t already.