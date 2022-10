Moving into a new place soon and it doesn't have an internet network/patch panel.



Where would one start if they wanted to do it themselves? I have some networking knowledge and know my way around a network cable crimper.



House is a 3 bedroom with an internal double garage under it, so looking to install a connection in the 3 rooms, kitchen (better to have than not I guess) and lounge so a total of 5 ports so could get away with a 8 port switch, ONT is however located in the lounge.