Twincamr2:

Hi All,
We're planning to knock down our house and rebuild in Auckland, but firstly we're struggling to figure out whether we need an Architect or an Architectural Designer. We already have a floorplan in mind, but we need help translating that into something suitable for our site, budget, family situation and energy usage requirements. We're hoping to focus on a low-energy build, but not passive house level. We've talked to several all-in-one companies like GJ, but they are unwilling to accommodate our wishes that go outside their standard build practices, like using uPVC joinery etc.
Anyone have any recommendations?