Twincamr2:

SteveXNZ: Perhaps https://greenhomesnz.co.nz/ ? I went Passive house/eHaus Pacific which is a lower spec than standard eHaus, but it still required an architect and thermal modelling. Green Homes were next on my list, but as I didn't use them I can't provide a personal recommendation



Great, will check them out!



Perhaps some key points:



No doubt you've realised already that the NZ Building code doesn't guarantee a warm, healthy, eco-friendly home





Absolutely. Trying to figure out the most efficient way to improve wall insulation. Some good ideas in other threads here about eliminating nogs and using internal battens instead.



An architect will bring value to a difficult site or to interpret complex requirements, but if orientation and floor plan are straightforward then an architectural designer should be fine





Work with your designer to carefully consider solar aspects. Remember our climate is warming up!

uPVC is a good choice. Ensure it's UV-protected

Consider a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery

Heat pumps really are the way to go for heating and cooling.

That's exactly the kind of feedback I was hoping for. It's a fairly easy site with a minor slope and a fairly basic floor plan. Really want help making sure things like the house looks like a homogeneous design, a heat exchanger can be integrated and the solar gain is well managed.Yep, that is high in our minds. Our current 1970s house already gets much too hot in summer.Will do. Current preference is for Warmwindows.Definitely! Have had one for about six years now and it's the best single investment we've made in making our home a nicer place to be. Keen to investigate European style systems.Yep, we'd kinda settled on this. Underfloor heating is nice, but doesn't seem to play so nice with wooden floors.

Good luck! Exciting times as you design and build your new home.

Thanks! We've been dreaming for about ten years now... 😋