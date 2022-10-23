Twincamr2:

I don't have any recommendations for specific companies sorry, but you may find some helpful info on the superhome.co.nz website - I did their tour in Christchurch recently and the houses all included things like recessed uPVC windows and high spec insulation. Their website lists architects and builders etc. who are familiar with these products.

Undercoverarchitect.com has a good podcast series looking at the differences between architects and designers, how to go about engaging someone, the kind of things you need to discuss with them, and the steps to go through for the best results - I would highly recommend checking it out. She sells various courses but there is still a wealth of information available for free through her blog & podcasts.

Cheers, Sarah