Twincamr2

#302025 23-Oct-2022 13:09
Hi All,

We're planning to knock down our house and rebuild in Auckland, but firstly we're struggling to figure out whether we need an Architect or an Architectural Designer. We already have a floorplan in mind, but we need help translating that into something suitable for our site, budget, family situation and energy usage requirements. We're hoping to focus on a low-energy build, but not passive house level. We've talked to several all-in-one companies like GJ, but they are unwilling to accommodate our wishes that go outside their standard build practices, like using uPVC joinery etc.
Anyone have any recommendations?

Arcturi
  #2986898 23-Oct-2022 13:41
I don't have any recommendations for specific companies sorry, but you may find some helpful info on the superhome.co.nz website - I did their tour in Christchurch recently and the houses all included things like recessed uPVC windows and high spec insulation. Their website lists architects and builders etc. who are familiar with these products.

 

Undercoverarchitect.com has a good podcast series looking at the differences between architects and designers, how to go about engaging someone, the kind of things you need to discuss with them, and the steps to go through for the best results - I would highly recommend checking it out. She sells various courses but there is still a wealth of information available for free through her blog & podcasts.

 

Cheers, Sarah

Twincamr2

  #2986900 23-Oct-2022 13:44
Hi Sarah,
That's great, thanks very much! Will check those out.

SteveXNZ
  #2986902 23-Oct-2022 13:49
Perhaps https://greenhomesnz.co.nz/ ?  I went Passive house/eHaus Pacific which is a lower spec than standard eHaus, but it still required an architect and thermal modelling.  Green Homes were next on my list, but as I didn't use them I can't provide a personal recommendation

 

Perhaps some key points:

 

  • No doubt you've realised already that the NZ Building code doesn't guarantee a warm, healthy, eco-friendly home
  • An architect will bring value to a difficult site or to interpret complex requirements, but if orientation and floor plan are straightforward then an architectural designer should be fine
  • Work with your designer to carefully consider solar aspects.  Remember our climate is warming up!
  • uPVC is a good choice.  Ensure it's UV-protected
  • Consider a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery
  • Heat pumps really are the way to go for heating and cooling.

Good luck!  Exciting times as you design and build your new home.



mattwnz
  #2986905 23-Oct-2022 14:22
Your floor plan may not be any good if it is being designed for passive solar gain, with large north facing windows and large overhangs to shade from summer sun. Although I agree with some passive principles, I think there needs to be a balance. Some designers will likely want to start again, as a floor plan dictates the form of the house. If you are wanting to go down the franchise builder route, but want them to be flexible to you as a client, then there will be builders that will do this, just probably not some franchise builders. Also as the economy slows and new builds slow down, I suspect builders will become a lot more flexible to their clients to get the work. 

mattwnz
  #2986907 23-Oct-2022 14:26
SteveXNZ:

 

  • uPVC is a good choice.  Ensure it's UV-protected

 

 

 

Good quality timber windows coudl also be an option, but possibly more expensive. Also thermally broken aluminium frame. 

 

 

 

SteveXNZ:

 

Good luck!  Exciting times as you design and build your new home.

 

 

 

 

One of the most important things is to make sure the builder is using very experienced tradespeople who have a high standard of workmansship. I would ask to see their previous projects. Don't use any tradesperson where this is their first project working by themselves.

Twincamr2

  #2986933 23-Oct-2022 16:54
SteveXNZ:

Perhaps https://greenhomesnz.co.nz/ ?  I went Passive house/eHaus Pacific which is a lower spec than standard eHaus, but it still required an architect and thermal modelling.  Green Homes were next on my list, but as I didn't use them I can't provide a personal recommendation



Great, will check them out!

Perhaps some key points:



  • No doubt you've realised already that the NZ Building code doesn't guarantee a warm, healthy, eco-friendly home


    • Absolutely. Trying to figure out the most efficient way to improve wall insulation. Some good ideas in other threads here about eliminating nogs and using internal battens instead.

  • An architect will bring value to a difficult site or to interpret complex requirements, but if orientation and floor plan are straightforward then an architectural designer should be fine


That's exactly the kind of feedback I was hoping for. It's a fairly easy site with a minor slope and a fairly basic floor plan. Really want help making sure things like the house looks like a homogeneous design, a heat exchanger can be integrated and the solar gain is well managed.

  • Work with your designer to carefully consider solar aspects.  Remember our climate is warming up!


    • Yep, that is high in our minds. Our current 1970s house already gets much too hot in summer.

  • uPVC is a good choice.  Ensure it's UV-protected


    • Will do. Current preference is for Warmwindows.

  • Consider a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery


    • Definitely! Have had one for about six years now and it's the best single investment we've made in making our home a nicer place to be. Keen to investigate European style systems.

  • Heat pumps really are the way to go for heating and cooling.



    • Yep, we'd kinda settled on this. Underfloor heating is nice, but doesn't seem to play so nice with wooden floors.

    Good luck!  Exciting times as you design and build your new home.



    Thanks! We've been dreaming for about ten years now... 😋

    Twincamr2

      #2986935 23-Oct-2022 17:05
    mattwnz:

    Your floor plan may not be any good if it is being designed for passive solar gain, with large north facing windows and large overhangs to shade from summer sun. Although I agree with some passive principles, I think there needs to be a balance. Some designers will likely want to start again, as a floor plan dictates the form of the house. If you are wanting to go down the franchise builder route, but want them to be flexible to you as a client, then there will be builders that will do this, just probably not some franchise builders. Also as the economy slows and new builds slow down, I suspect builders will become a lot more flexible to their clients to get the work. 


    Yeah, this is the kind of advice we need from an Architect. TBH getting the right layout for liveability is more important to us than the perfect design for solar gain.




    johno1234
      #2986940 23-Oct-2022 17:19
    i think it’s worth a lot to keep things simple and less stressful by sticking with a standard plan build from the likes of GJ Gardner, Jennian etc. As soon as you go bespoke prices go up a lot and it can be impossible to get fixed price contracts.

    Most of them will make small changes to plans to accommodate special needs but tend not to change things like joinery as they keep costs down by standardising it.

    You should be able to get a six star efficient house build from these sort of guys.

    neb

    neb
      #2986952 23-Oct-2022 18:35
    Twincamr2: We've talked to several all-in-one companies like GJ, but they are unwilling to accommodate our wishes that go outside their standard build practices, like using uPVC joinery etc.
    Anyone have any recommendations?

     

     

    Are you saying you can't find an architect willing to work with non-run-of-the-mill materials? That sounds a bit odd since many of them will design you a house built from cream cheese if you pay them for it. Our architect was fine with uPVC joinery, foamed-concrete (gasbeton) blocks, and all sorts of other stuff, you just point them in the right direction and they sort it for you.

    Twincamr2

      #2986961 23-Oct-2022 19:07
    johno1234: i think it’s worth a lot to keep things simple and less stressful by sticking with a standard plan build from the likes of GJ Gardner, Jennian etc. As soon as you go bespoke prices go up a lot and it can be impossible to get fixed price contracts.

     

    Yeah, prices going up a lot is a worry. We're not interested in fancy features. I hope a good designer might be able to reign in costs?

     


    Most of them will make small changes to plans to accommodate special needs but tend not to change things like joinery as they keep costs down by standardising it.

     

     

    That's a deal breaker then... There are a few things that we won't compromise on, like uPVC joinery. 

    Twincamr2

      #2986965 23-Oct-2022 19:13
    mattwnz:

     

    Good quality timber windows coudl also be an option, but possibly more expensive. Also thermally broken aluminium frame. 

     

    One of the most important things is to make sure the builder is using very experienced tradespeople who have a high standard of workmansship. I would ask to see their previous projects. Don't use any tradesperson where this is their first project working by themselves.

     

     

    Timber joinery would be nice, but as far as I've seen they're a lot more expensive than any other option. I have a fundamental and immovable aversion to aluminium joinery. Which leaves PVC! :) 

     

    I agree that using experienced tradespeople is important, but actually confirming that (very much linked to my original question about architects) is difficult. 

    Twincamr2

      #2986970 23-Oct-2022 19:20
    neb: Are you saying you can't find an architect willing to work with non-run-of-the-mill materials? That sounds a bit odd since many of them will design you a house built from cream cheese if you pay them for it. Our architect was fine with uPVC joinery, foamed-concrete (gasbeton) blocks, and all sorts of other stuff, you just point them in the right direction and they sort it for you.

     

    Nope, the opposite. That's the reason that we're looking for an architect/designer - the franchised building companies won't work with materials they're not familiar with (I do understand why). Probably the best one we spoke to was Ikon, but without exception they looked at us like we were speaking martian when we mentioned uPVC joinery. GJ Gardner was the worst, peddling misinformation about uPVC to try to convince us to use their cheapo aluminium joinery. 

    OllieF
      #2986978 23-Oct-2022 19:37
    Why don't you talk to a couple of architects and and show them your floor plan, and see what they propose as a way forward.  I think you will soon know if that the right direction.  Personally for a brand new build, I would get an archtect.  I have learnt recently that some take a percentage of the build cost which could be a bit limiting.

    neb

    neb
      #2986981 23-Oct-2022 19:47
    Twincamr2:

    GJ Gardner was the worst, peddling misinformation about uPVC to try to convince us to use their cheapo aluminium joinery.

     

     

    If you'd like some aluminium joinery you're welcome to ours, all packaged up in the appropriate container for it:

     

     

    Twincamr2

      #2986988 23-Oct-2022 20:40
    neb:

    If you'd like some aluminium joinery you're welcome to ours, all packaged up in the appropriate container for it:


    Haha, excellent! I might pass on that. Got any room in that skip for some more? 😁

