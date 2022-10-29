rayrayrayray

Hello!

My first posted question!

One of our previous houses we had a garage sectional door at the front of the house facing the street, and there was always someone leaving the door open, sometimes overnight.

I solved this issue by wiring a pantry door switch back to an indicator neon light located in the main living area light switch plate that lit when the door was open.

Our new place, the garage is 10 meters separate from the house and we have the same issue with the door being left open. Does anyone have a simple wireless suggestion for something similar?

TIA!