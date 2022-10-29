Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remote wireless garage door open indicator suggestion
rayrayrayray

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302110 29-Oct-2022 17:17


Hello!

 

My first posted question!

 

One of our previous houses we had a garage sectional door at the front of the house facing the street, and there was always someone leaving the door open, sometimes overnight.

 

I solved this issue by wiring a pantry door switch back to an indicator neon light located in the main living area light switch plate that lit when the door was open.

 

Our new place, the garage is 10 meters separate from the house and we have the same issue with the door being left open. Does anyone have a simple wireless suggestion for something similar?

 

TIA!

dazzanz
147 posts

Master Geek


  #2989555 29-Oct-2022 17:20


I had the same issue and I use this.

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-smarterhome-wireless-garage-door-opener/

It will notify you if the door is left open and you can also check the status in the app.

RunningMan
7182 posts

Uber Geek


  #2989558 29-Oct-2022 17:23


https://meross.com/list?category_id=8 or some other smart opener solution.

