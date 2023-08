Hang on, I need to take off my One NZ hat.



This is a bad idea if you're expecting to use a mobile plan as a permanent FWA solution(which kinda sounds like you're considering doing). More notably if you're pushing it to the limits on a site that'd not expected to take FWA connections that's going to raise a few eye brows.



Stop. You may get in some hot water as this could be against fair use with some providers (I can only comment for One NZ, whilst I haven't heard of any one being sent a warning, it also doesn't mean it won't happen).



You need an actual FWA/4G Broadband plan not mobile. You should most certainly go for that as you'll get not just the proper gear but also proper support.



Lastly. The whole 30/10 speed. That could be an average on peak. That could be a lot higher (or a lot lower) in real world depending on tower load, how it's specced, where it's pointing and what you get when you connect.



Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers. Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.