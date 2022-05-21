It looks as though Samsung tv plus service will start in NZ shortly with a small lineup of 25 channels,
https://www.samsung.com/nz/tvs/smart-tv/samsung-tv-plus/all-channels/
Because free advert infested content sells their tvs.
Every Samsung tv since 2017 has the TV Plus app pre-installed, but my 2014 Samsung "smart" tv is too old?
I bet the app can't be installed on older Samsung tv's?
k1w1k1d:
Modern Samsung TVs run on Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS. A TV from 2014 will be an older OS. Bit of a reach to expect new feature support on an 8 year old TV to be honest.
afe66: For me that's a strong reason not to buy a Samsung.
If ads are compulsory, they must be shown in advertising for the TV. Pretty Europeans models relaxing and looking cool with ads showing the the big screen...
What are you referring to here... the product being discussed (Samsung TV Plus) is a suite of 25 free linear TV channels that (presumably) feature advertising, like any other TV channel. They're no more compulsory than the ads on TV3 are? Isn't 25 free extra channels that may or may not contain some programming worth watching a bonus?
Bombarded with 'Cineplus' channel 1001 today as an available source input at the front of the quickbar on startup.
But if you do channel +/- on the remote it still goes to broadcast
And if you hit the guide button that appears it shows the standard TV guide
It may be less intuitive as I've setup custom/favourite channel listings that didn't include the online ones. But not off to a great start at getting to them.
Can you confirm the listing as the website now says 30 channels
I dont have a samsung tv and of course they are not on the app yet. I have compiled most of them, by the looks of things many of them are just using the Australian urls.
Just did a software update on 2020 tv and Samsung tv plus all working now, haven't had chance to look if any channels worth it to watch.
Ive read references oversea about samsung tv introducing adverts onto their tv by default which is what I thought we were discussing.
Sorry.
TV Plus launched in 2017... well before some of the other + services. As for adverts on the service itself then yes they will be tracking your viewing habits. But hey probably no worse than android /google tv's do.