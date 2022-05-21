Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung TV Plus launching in NZ
Apsattv

2008 posts

Uber Geek


#296105 21-May-2022 20:44
It looks as though Samsung tv plus service will start in NZ shortly with a small lineup of 25 channels,

 

https://www.samsung.com/nz/tvs/smart-tv/samsung-tv-plus/all-channels/

 

 

gehenna
7386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2916973 21-May-2022 21:50
But why?

Apsattv

2008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916974 21-May-2022 22:07
 Because free advert infested content sells their tvs.

 

 

k1w1k1d
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916984 21-May-2022 22:37
Every Samsung tv since 2017 has the TV Plus app pre-installed, but my 2014 Samsung "smart" tv is too old?

 

I bet the app can't be installed on older Samsung tv's?



Apsattv

2008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916993 21-May-2022 23:26
When it launches, ill convert them over to m3u playlist then you can play it using any app that supports .m3u playlists on your older TV.

 

 




 

steve98
1342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2917015 22-May-2022 09:08
k1w1k1d:

 

Every Samsung tv since 2017 has the TV Plus app pre-installed, but my 2014 Samsung "smart" tv is too old?

 

I bet the app can't be installed on older Samsung tv's?

 

 

Modern Samsung TVs run on Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS. A TV from 2014 will be an older OS. Bit of a reach to expect new feature support on an 8 year old TV to be honest. 

afe66
2926 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2917594 23-May-2022 12:04
For me that's a strong reason not to buy a Samsung.

If ads are compulsory, they must be shown in advertising for the TV. Pretty Europeans models relaxing and looking cool with ads showing the the big screen...

steve98
1342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2917681 23-May-2022 16:44
afe66: For me that's a strong reason not to buy a Samsung.

If ads are compulsory, they must be shown in advertising for the TV. Pretty Europeans models relaxing and looking cool with ads showing the the big screen...

 

What are you referring to here... the product being discussed (Samsung TV Plus) is a suite of 25 free linear TV channels that (presumably) feature advertising, like any other TV channel. They're no more compulsory than the ads on TV3 are? Isn't 25 free extra channels that may or may not contain some programming worth watching a bonus?



Oblivian
6672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2917699 23-May-2022 17:48
Theres already an ad in the source menu bar as soon as you turn them on

Noticed it straight away.

Redirect to the browser page with the about and sales pitch.

Oblivian
6672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2918709 26-May-2022 09:26
Bombarded with 'Cineplus' channel 1001 today as an available source input at the front of the quickbar on startup.

 

But if you do channel +/- on the remote it still goes to broadcast

 

And if you hit the guide button that appears it shows the standard TV guide

 

 

 

It may be less intuitive as I've setup custom/favourite channel listings that didn't include the online ones. But not off to a great start at getting to them.

Apsattv

2008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918721 26-May-2022 09:56
Can you confirm the listing as the website now says 30 channels

 

I dont have a samsung tv and of course they are not on the app yet. I have compiled most of them, by the looks of things many of them are just using the Australian urls.

 

 

 

 

johny007g
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2918723 26-May-2022 10:07
Just did a software update on 2020 tv and Samsung tv plus all working now, haven't had chance to look if any channels worth it to watch.




johny007g

Oblivian
6672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2918726 26-May-2022 10:13
30

And yes, you need to adjust the default channel list to specifically inside S+ to get the ability to use +/- or guides.

everettpsycho
411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2918862 26-May-2022 11:50
steve98:

afe66: For me that's a strong reason not to buy a Samsung.

If ads are compulsory, they must be shown in advertising for the TV. Pretty Europeans models relaxing and looking cool with ads showing the the big screen...


What are you referring to here... the product being discussed (Samsung TV Plus) is a suite of 25 free linear TV channels that (presumably) feature advertising, like any other TV channel. They're no more compulsory than the ads on TV3 are? Isn't 25 free extra channels that may or may not contain some programming worth watching a bonus?



Launching it isn't a bad thing but it's a stupid name in the current market. At a time when we have Disney+, paramount+, apple tv+ and discovery+ all as streaming services not live channels like this it's no wonder people jump to the conclusion Samsung tv+ will be more of the same and confused by the advertising thing.

afe66
2926 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918982 26-May-2022 15:34
steve98:

 

afe66: For me that's a strong reason not to buy a Samsung.

If ads are compulsory, they must be shown in advertising for the TV. Pretty Europeans models relaxing and looking cool with ads showing the the big screen...

 

What are you referring to here... the product being discussed (Samsung TV Plus) is a suite of 25 free linear TV channels that (presumably) feature advertising, like any other TV channel. They're no more compulsory than the ads on TV3 are? Isn't 25 free extra channels that may or may not contain some programming worth watching a bonus?

 

 

Ive read references oversea about samsung tv introducing adverts onto their tv by default which is what I thought we were discussing.

 

Sorry. 

Apsattv

2008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919264 27-May-2022 00:22
TV Plus launched in 2017... well before some of the other + services. As for adverts on the service itself then yes they will be tracking your viewing habits. But hey probably no worse than android /google tv's do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

