Bombarded with 'Cineplus' channel 1001 today as an available source input at the front of the quickbar on startup.

But if you do channel +/- on the remote it still goes to broadcast

And if you hit the guide button that appears it shows the standard TV guide

It may be less intuitive as I've setup custom/favourite channel listings that didn't include the online ones. But not off to a great start at getting to them.