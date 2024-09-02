Hi all,

Before I see a doctor I wanted to check on here if anyone has had the same issue and found something that has helped them?

Its to do with sleep, and if its relevant, I'm male, and 36 years old, usually in bed just before 9pm and alarm goes off at 5.10am which would give me 8 hours sleep if I sleep start to finish (doesn't happen).

I usually do not have to much trouble falling asleep (although it can take a while) but my problem is when I wake up sometime between midnight and 5am to use the bathroom and drink some water (which happens every night) It takes me hours to get back to sleep after returning to bed, sometimes I cant get back to sleep at all and I literally stay awake for hours until my alarm goes off to get up.

This doesn't just happen sometimes, its 99% of the time and is getting quite frustrating. My wife can get up for a drink etc and get back in to bed and be back asleep in what seems like 5 minutes! I know because I am usually still awake from getting up to do the same hours earlier.

I know it common to not be able to sleep through the night when you get older (or so i have heard), but I wouldn't imagine most people would have so much trouble getting back to sleep as I do, can this be fixed? I know there are many different types of sleeping pills, but I have heard so many of them cause dependence? I am not to keen on getting dependent on meds to sleep.

My wife and I are expecting our next child in January, I know I will get woken frequently when he arrives, and not getting to sleep in between his cries will mean ill be up all night every night!