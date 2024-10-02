turtleattacks

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessA totally unusual PSA: anyone over the age of 40-45 should definitely consider regular bowel cancer screening or colonoscopy.
We just went through a humbling, life changing few weeks where mum found a 7x6cm (~2.76 inches) cancer in her colon in New Zealand. This would all be prevented if she had got her regular screening.

 

We travelled back to Taiwan and just had it removed.

 

After six weeks of not knowing the severity, and obsessing about it day and night, the after surgery biopsy concluded that it's a Stage 2 (T3N0M0).

 

I already had a colonoscopy last year and will need to do so every 3 years from now on.

 

If you have any questions regarding colonoscopies, or colon cancer please feel to ask! 

I've had semi-regular colonoscopies since having abdominal issues at 16. So many people don't want to get them because they are embarrassed to talk about it, or are worried about the colonoscopy procedure.

 

We have so much ability to avoid colon cancer in New Zealand. It's not an embarrassing thing, and the colonoscopy is fine - the prep is a bit to get your head around the first time, but grab a bottle of sprite, a bottle of juice, do some prep mixing and grab yourself some baby wipes and it's easy peasy.

 

Glad you're mum's cancer was caught and she could get surgery on it!





 
 
 
 

Dad and his mother both had bowel cancer, so my sister, brothers, and I all have regular colonoscopies. Nothing to be embarrassed about.

 

Much better to find out early when it is hopefully treatable than the doctor telling you to get your affairs in order.

k1w1k1d:

 

Dad and his mother both had bowel cancer, so my sister, brothers, and I all have regular colonoscopies. Nothing to be embarrassed about.

 

Much better to find out early when it is hopefully treatable than the doctor telling you to get your affairs in order.

 

 

Great that you are keeping on top of it. Extra high risk for you!

Are you mostly getting it done via the public or private (or with health insurance).

I would like one in about 4 years time and am not sure if I can go via private or public.



I had one last year, cost about $5k after some minor symptoms and nothing was found.  Am glad i had insurance to cover it.  I'm not sure what qualifies to get one for free under public? Unfortunately the screening program in NZ only starts at 60 for most people

Had one last year and paid the $5000 out of my own pockets.

Now I have private health insurance and can probably get it covered after 3 years.

dpf81nz: I'm not sure what qualifies to get one for free under public? Unfortunately the screening program in NZ only starts at 60 for most people

 

If there are concerning symptoms of any kind your GP will tend to refer you to the DHB provider anyway for further assessment, which may include colonoscopy. That happens regardless of eligibility for the screening program.

I had one a year or two ago for the first time, mine was done publicly but in a private hospital, I had three plops removed, no cancer which is great.

 

The bit that struck me, after drinking 2l of prep at night and 1l of prep in the morning, they said I was dehydrated and struggled to get a lure in, they had to get an anaesthetist and he got it first go.

 

You need to drink more fluid than the prep, I was struggling to drink 2l in 2 hours but next time I will try to drink more.

 

That is my experience.

 

SATTV:

 

I had one a year or two ago for the first time, mine was done publicly but in a private hospital, I had three plops removed, no cancer which is great.

 

The bit that struck me, after drinking 2l of prep at night and 1l of prep in the morning, they said I was dehydrated and struggled to get a lure in, they had to get an anaesthetist and he got it first go.

 

You need to drink more fluid than the prep, I was struggling to drink 2l in 2 hours but next time I will try to drink more.

 

That is my experience.

 

John

 

 

Werthers Originals and sprite mixed with juice helps this. Gives you a break in between the glycoprep. 2 litres over an afternoon is a bit of fluid, but nothing crazy, it's more that your brain is telling you to stop cause it tastes yuck. My trick is - glass of glycoprep, followed by a chaser of juice + sprite and then half a glass of water and a werthers original. Repeat every 30 minutes until the glycoprep is gone and then keep drinking water to ensure it clears your system.





gzt:

 

If there are concerning symptoms of any kind your GP will tend to refer you to the DHB provider anyway for further assessment, which may include colonoscopy. That happens regardless of eligibility for the screening program.

 

 

The downside of this approach is it can take many months and the answer may still be "no". 




I mean it's all well and good recommending them. But they're not cheap. I've had three in three years (early forties) and have been pushed out to every second year now. 

 

It's all been covered (fortunately by Southern Cross) but I've seen the invoices and I've no idea whether I would have any if I didn't have insurance. The first was more just, well you've got insurance, lets check. I was chasing stomach issues. 

 

 

 

As for the prep, yeah just some lemonade afterwards or in between. It does seem weird that you need to actually drink but it is what it is. And try for a morning appointment. No food or coffee was the hardest part of an afternoon one for me!

Both my parents had bowel cancer, but despite the genetic component to the disease I assume I'll not be covered by any publicly funded check (the screening programme, which I understand is poo sample based?) until I'm 60, which is 12 years away. I don't have health insurance so don't look forward to facing those kinds of costs, but it could well be a reality. 

 

Are colonoscopies recommended/used for routine checks, given familial history, or are they only relevant where there are matters of specific concern they want to investigate further?

jonathan18:

 

Are colonoscopies recommended/used for routine checks, given familial history, or are they only relevant where there are matters of specific concern they want to investigate further?

 

 

 

 

I had numerous polyps removed the first time which prompted the follow up ones. I was told that my siblings needed to be checked as well as soon as possible. So I don't know how it works for parent history. As far as I'm aware neither of my parents have had issues. 

We have insurance, but is this something you can just ask your Dr to arrange or do you have to have symptoms or be at risk for them to do it.

mudguard:

 

I mean it's all well and good recommending them. But they're not cheap. I've had three in three years (early forties) and have been pushed out to every second year now. 

 

It's all been covered (fortunately by Southern Cross) but I've seen the invoices and I've no idea whether I would have any if I didn't have insurance. The first was more just, well you've got insurance, lets check. I was chasing stomach issues. 

 

 

 

As for the prep, yeah just some lemonade afterwards or in between. It does seem weird that you need to actually drink but it is what it is. And try for a morning appointment. No food or coffee was the hardest part of an afternoon one for me!

 

 

 

 

I have them every three years and im fortunately covered by Southern Cross, public system repeatedly denied me due to age. Only charge I get is $40 for a different prep which is only two glasses rather than 2l.

I've had bowel cancer about 10 years ago.  It was advanced, about the size of an orange, but luckily had not spread.   I now have colonoscopies every 3-4 years.  The procedure itself is fine, the prep is less pleasant - but very cleansing !  I find them really reassuring.

 

I subsequently found out that my estranged father died of bowel cancer, and my half brother also had it.  My gift to my kids is that they will need regular colonoscopies from about 30 :) 

