turtleattacks

We just went through a humbling, life changing few weeks where mum found a 7x6cm (~2.76 inches) cancer in her colon in New Zealand. This would all be prevented if she had got her regular screening.

We travelled back to Taiwan and just had it removed.

After six weeks of not knowing the severity, and obsessing about it day and night, the after surgery biopsy concluded that it's a Stage 2 (T3N0M0).

I already had a colonoscopy last year and will need to do so every 3 years from now on.

If you have any questions regarding colonoscopies, or colon cancer please feel to ask!