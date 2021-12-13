"He said the vehicle offered all the clean green benefits of EV driving, and none of the social and environmental issues with mining materials for massive batteries."

SMH. Only if you ignore how the hydrogen is generated in the first place. And there are zero "clean green benefits" of driving either, fewer cars is what we need, not more. Especially ones that will have a considerable mileage just getting to the refueling station.

Out of sight, out of mind I guess.

And course, buying another expensive vehicle just to park it up makes no economic or environmental sense either.

Is this guy really qualified to hold public office; surely we can do better.