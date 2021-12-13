Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Guy buys hydrogen car but can't buy hydrogen
Batman

Mad Scientist
27708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#291911 13-Dec-2021 05:50
Send private message

https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/127258146/councillors-plan-to-ditch-the-diesel-and-go-green-hits-the-skids

 

 

 

"Councillor Phil Mauger, a contender to be mayor of Christchurch next year, has bought a new hydrogen-powered SUV, one of just three in the country. But there is nowhere to fill it up in the South Island. ....

 

Christchurch mayoral contender Phil Mauger’s plan to own New Zealand’s first hydrogen-powered SUV has hit a hole in the road – there is nowhere to fill up the $150,000 vehicle in the entire South Island."




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 18
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831109 13-Dec-2021 07:04
Send private message

Maybe he should of thought about this before buying it

scuwp
3565 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831113 13-Dec-2021 07:15
Send private message

Virtue signalling.  More money than sense.    

 

 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831116 13-Dec-2021 07:22
Send private message

He seems to have understood the issue before buying the car. I'm not sure whether to genuinely congratulate him for forward thinking (something not always seen from local body politicians), or laugh at him for buying something that is completely at odds with the right tool for the job.

 

If it's a genuine attempt to change mindsets around ICE vehicle usage by highlighting potential future alternatives, good on him. If not, well, wasting that sort of money is not something I'd see as positive when electing local body politicians...



Batman

Mad Scientist
27708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831119 13-Dec-2021 07:31
Send private message

sounds like a publicity stunt by someone (or company) with an extra 150,000 in loose change




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

netspanner
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2831159 13-Dec-2021 08:29
Send private message

This guy wants to be mayor and the best he can do is showboating a car that can't be used. Hydrogen is such a dead end option when he could have got an awesome electric car for that price. 

rjh

rjh
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2831172 13-Dec-2021 08:50
Send private message

"He said the vehicle offered all the clean green benefits of EV driving, and none of the social and environmental issues with mining materials for massive batteries."

 

SMH. Only if you ignore how the hydrogen is generated in the first place. And there are zero "clean green benefits" of driving either, fewer cars is what we need, not more. Especially ones that will have a considerable mileage just getting to the refueling station.

 

Out of sight, out of mind I guess.

 

And course, buying another expensive vehicle just to park it up makes no economic or environmental sense either.

 

Is this guy really qualified to hold public office; surely we can do better.

RobDickinson
1321 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831176 13-Dec-2021 08:55
Send private message

The idiot cold have bought a kona EV for half the price and been able to charge it at home with renewable power.

 

 

 

Did he consider for a minute that the nexio still has an li-ion battery and the fuel cell is chocked full of expensive difficult to source materials like platinum? 



RobDickinson
1321 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831177 13-Dec-2021 08:56
Send private message

rjh:

 

And there are zero "clean green benefits" of driving either, fewer cars is what we need, not more. 

 

 

 

 

Well given this has 400km range left and theres no chance of a south island h2 filling station in a hurry this one wont be on the roads much

rjh

rjh
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2831180 13-Dec-2021 08:59
Send private message

Or a Tesla Model 3, which is even cheaper. Our elderly neighbours have just bought two, one each...

 

Don't know why the Kona even exists. I guess some people will avoid the Tesla because they assume it is too expensive, or they prefer conventional interfaces over a huge touchscreen.

RobDickinson
1321 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831188 13-Dec-2021 09:09
Send private message

I know companies whoa are buying Kona because the tesla looks too expensive even though its cheaper..

rjh

rjh
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2831190 13-Dec-2021 09:11
Send private message

Yeah, but if you can probably make any car look cheaper with a hammer and some sandpaper...

Handsomedan
4652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831192 13-Dec-2021 09:12
Send private message

rjh:

 

Or a Tesla Model 3, which is even cheaper. Our elderly neighbours have just bought two, one each...

 

Don't know why the Kona even exists. I guess some people will avoid the Tesla because they assume it is too expensive, or they prefer conventional interfaces over a huge touchscreen.

 

 

It does get spendy when you add colour, options etc, but I agree...if it's cheaper, why buy something else that's arguably not as good? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

RobDickinson
1321 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831198 13-Dec-2021 09:17
Send private message

Theres a few reasons I could suggest you'd buy a kona, you need a hatchback, or you want a slightly higher ride/seat height.

 

 

 

Kona isnt a bad car but I dont think it measures up to a 3 very well if its more expensive

timmmay
18448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831209 13-Dec-2021 09:37
Send private message

The guy could probably make a note about the car not being fit for purpose, given fuel isn't available.

tdgeek
26259 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831212 13-Dec-2021 09:41
Send private message

Linux: Maybe he should of thought about this before buying it

 

He did. So it wasn't a buy then an OMG moment

 

“I knew in the back of my mind it was going to be tricky, but I thought, ‘I’ve got to have the first one of these and be at the forefront’,” he said.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 18
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 