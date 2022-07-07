Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Hybrid using a lot of petrol
Eva888

#298683 7-Jul-2022 10:07
My Lexus CT200 which has a 1780 is devouring petrol. The gauge was on full when I got it but with short trips of a few kilometres to the supermarket, the fuel gauge drops to the next line indicator. In a couple days of hardly any use it dropped 2 lines and inching towards the third. Don’t know how to describe it. The old 2 litre petrol car which was bigger used far less even on long trips.

Before I take it to someone to check maybe someone can give me a heads up as to why this could be happening. Our Aqua hybrid gets filled and the indicator sits on full even after days of use. I am very light on the gas pedal so it’s not my driving and it’s nearly always in Eco mode.

I'm very disappointed as I chose a hybrid for economy and to single handedly save the planet.




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2939058 7-Jul-2022 10:20
did this just happen?

 

maybe the electric motor battery is dead?

 

though my first instinct is there is a fuel leak ... fuel cap open ... people stealing your fuel ...

 

it doesn't magically burn by itself if that's what i'm reading




Handsomedan
  #2939060 7-Jul-2022 10:25
Can you smell fuel when you go to the car after it's been sitting? Is there a fuel leak? 

 

I'd probably nip down to Toyota/Lexus and chat with them about it though...




Eva888

  #2939061 7-Jul-2022 10:30
No smell. Opened and shut the fuel lid and tightened it. I would be surprised if someone was stealing as it’s too little. It would be drained if they were to steal. No marks on the garage floor to show a leak.
The Report from Lexus in Auckland was excellent, lots of ticks not that I understand all of it but it was positive. I’m literally driving and watching the fuel gauge dropping as I go.



kobiak
  #2939065 7-Jul-2022 10:43
maybe fill in full tank, go around for 100km and fill again - you'll have better understanding on consumption and have grounds to go to mechanic.

 

I guess these fancy lexus should not consume over 6-7L/100kms 




Eva888

  #2939066 7-Jul-2022 10:48
It’s not particularly fancy, it’s just a Toyota with a few more bells. They are meant to consume between 4.5 litres per 100. Wish I had bought a Prius now.

