My Lexus CT200 which has a 1780 is devouring petrol. The gauge was on full when I got it but with short trips of a few kilometres to the supermarket, the fuel gauge drops to the next line indicator. In a couple days of hardly any use it dropped 2 lines and inching towards the third. Don’t know how to describe it. The old 2 litre petrol car which was bigger used far less even on long trips.



Before I take it to someone to check maybe someone can give me a heads up as to why this could be happening. Our Aqua hybrid gets filled and the indicator sits on full even after days of use. I am very light on the gas pedal so it’s not my driving and it’s nearly always in Eco mode.



I'm very disappointed as I chose a hybrid for economy and to single handedly save the planet.







