I am considering replacing my ICE vehicle where I am used to getting around 500-700km per tank. However the apartment I currently live in (and I wouldn't bank on the next place having it either) does not have the ability to charge at home.
I have a few questions...
- How has your charging experience been moving from ICE?
- Any gotchas you wish you knew and would pass on to a would be EV buyer?
- what has been a common pain point, or something that surprised you?
- For those that don't have a Tesla - how do you find route setting and ability to find charge stops?
I do most of my driving around Auckland - I've been eyeing up a BMW i4 or a Tesla Model 3, unsure which yet, but the BMW was an excellent drive. I currently have a BMW, so naturally was fairly happy with the build quality and materials, very familiar.
I would be doing a few long distance road trips (500+km trips) now and then too.