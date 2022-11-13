Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How do Aucklander's find day to day EV life without charging at home?
Aaroona

3079 posts

Uber Geek


#302300 13-Nov-2022 17:41
Send private message quote this post

I am considering replacing my ICE vehicle where I am used to getting around 500-700km per tank. However the apartment I currently live in (and I wouldn't bank on the next place having it either) does not have the ability to charge at home.

 

I have a few questions...

 

  • How has your charging experience been moving from ICE?
  • Any gotchas you wish you knew and would pass on to a would be EV buyer?
  • what has been a common pain point, or something that surprised you?
  • For those that don't have a Tesla - how do you find route setting and ability to find charge stops? 

 

 

I do most of my driving around Auckland - I've been eyeing up a BMW i4 or a Tesla Model 3, unsure which yet, but the BMW was an excellent drive. I currently have a BMW, so naturally was fairly happy with the build quality and materials, very familiar. 

 

I would be doing a few long distance road trips (500+km trips) now and then too.

Create new topic
Dingbatt
5995 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2995602 13-Nov-2022 18:50
Send private message quote this post

While I recognise this question is addressed to EV owners without home charging, as a Model 3 owner I would make the following comments.

 

Free chargers are always being used. For some people, EV charging etiquette doesn’t seem to matter at free chargers.

 

Now that Chargenet have increased their tariffs, an i4 (@200Wh/km) will cost you 16c per km, plus whatever future RUCs are imposed. Having said that, if you have the readies for an i4, you aren’t buying to save money.

 

Think about how you will fit charging into your routine. How long does it take you to do your 500-700km per tank? Can you take your car to a fast charger and go and do something else? Take a note of how busy the chargers are around you.

 

Battery management systems are sophisticated and will protect it during charging, physics (chemistry?) means repeated fast charging will affect battery life more than trickle charging.

 

As an aside. The Model 3 and i4 are not in the same class (imo). The M3 is a $40K car with a $30K battery. The i4 is a $80K car with a $30K battery (add $30K for both M3P and i4M50). If you like your BMW, you may be a bit disappointed by the M3.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
RunningMan
7195 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995604 13-Nov-2022 18:52
Send private message quote this post

https://abetterrouteplanner.com/ for route planning

billgates
4459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2995609 13-Nov-2022 19:16
Send private message quote this post

You could look at switching to Genesis EV plan for your home and they have a free add on to their EV plan which allows you to charge your car at ChargeNet locations and pay the same kW rate as your home Genesis plan. 9pm to 7am is very cheap on the EV plan so if you fancy even cheaper charging rates at ChargeNet then rock up to their location at 9pm which I assume would also be quieter and you will likely find a spare slot. 

 

BMW and Tesla are miles apart. BMW is a much better quality build with a lot more features but you also pay for it. Ventilated seats is missing from Model 3 which is a big deal in summer IMO. The infotainment and dashboard on the BMW is miles ahead of the model 3. The turn by turn directions using front camera displaying on the infotainment is a great feature on the BMW. 

Have you also considered PHEV? The like of Lexus NX 450+ for same price as i4 Sedan is an amazing SUV and it has 75KM of EV range but on hybrid it will get you 3.5l/100KM average. Wait times at charging location will be much shorter with PHEV. You can also look at BMW IX1 Electric which will launch in NZ in March 2023 but can book now. Should be just under $100k. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



vexxxboy
3899 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995645 13-Nov-2022 21:15
Send private message quote this post

and dont forget what happens if you havent a driveway or garage, which in Auckland is a normal thing with high density housing.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/houses/300652056/the-struggle-of-charging-your-ev-when-your-house-has-no-driveway




Common sense is not as common as you think.

mudguard
1460 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995648 13-Nov-2022 21:22
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

and dont forget what happens if you havent a driveway or garage, which in Auckland is a normal thing with high density housing.


 


https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/houses/300652056/the-struggle-of-charging-your-ev-when-your-house-has-no-driveway



That person does have a garage! How the Mini doesn't fit is beyond me.

Scott3
3041 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2995660 13-Nov-2022 22:18
Send private message quote this post

My take is don't do it (unless you have charging at work). This coming from somebody with an EV in the driveway.

In my mind, we are still at the early adopter stage with EV's, and the convenience and low cost of home charging is pretty much essential to offset the limitations of EV ownership (higher purchase price, shorter range than petrol cars). Setting out each morning with a charged (and preheated in winter) car is one of the major perks of EV ownership in my mind.

My car is a 24kWh leaf with about a 100km range. Weekdays I charge 80%, and weekends 100% (unless I know we won't be doing much driving). Range is so short charging every night is quite important.

Even with a modern long range EV, without home charging, you will be committing a lot of your time to public charging.

 

Need some star's to align to not make this super painful. One example of how it could work is if your preferred supermarket has a fast charger in the carpark (quite a few do), and you do a regular supermaket shop once a week, and you can leave the car charging while you shop. (If you get 90% of rated range in the real world, you want a minimum of a 100km buffer and charge to 80%, that means a 591km rated range car like the BMW i4 would be good for 325km / week of running). Could double that by shopping twice a weak, or do a boost at any fast charger if getting low.

 

Some things to consider / be aware of:

 

  • The free vector charges in Auckland are extremely contested. Count on waiting in a queue. Also they have a 30min limit, and being 50kW units, the most power you could get in half an hour is 25kWh (real world would be a little less). Less than 1/3rd of a charge of a car with a 81kWh usable battery like the i4. If there are people waiting, you will be expected to strictly adhere to the time limit (and there is a time counter on the charger screen for all to see).
  • Most of the fast charges in metro Auckland are 50kW only, so you would take basically an hour to replace the the 325km a week of example running. Could time well with a supermarket shop, but a long time to just wait. (there are three faster non-tesla charges in urban Auckland, but two of them are in industrial area's). - Paid chargers don't typically have a time limit.
  • There is some congestion at paid chargers. If you turn up to Eastridge New world, and the charger is occupied, you would need to wait for it if you want to charge while you shop.
  • The common veefill 50kW chargers have two cords (one of each type), but can only charge one car at a time. Rarer chargers like the 75kW one at the Z on beach road in the CBD can do two cars at at time, if they each have different plug types.
  • Paid DC fast charging isn't cheap. Charge.net's new rates for the like of that new world charger is 80c/kWh (for comparison my home power is 17c/kWh). At 17.2kWh/100km, this works out to $13.75/100km. For comparison a camry hybrid at 5L/100km using $2.4/L petrol would cost about $12/100km to fuel. And EV's could have RUC's applied in a couple of years.
  • Currently EV take-up is outstripping the construction of DC chargers, so congestion will get worse.
  • With vector's Auckland chargers being free, there is little incentive for commercial companies to build out chargers nearby, so it could be a while until urban Auckland gets a charge.net hyper charger (2x 300kW chargers, each capable of sharing power over three cords)
  • Road trips in something like an i4 are unlikely to give issue. Chargenet hyperchargers in Kaiwaka, Taupo & Rotorua give good reach from Auckland.
  • Charge curves. - EV's fast charge slower as you approach 80%, so generally EV owners try to avoid charging above 80% of fast chargers. Example curves below. i4 is fairly unusual in that it can keep charging at around 50kW until about 95%.

i4 Charge curve:

 

 

 

 

EV6 LR RWD charge curve:

 

 

Model 3 LR AWD Charge curve:

 

external_image

 

 

 

 

 

I would recommend picking out your Toyota / Lexus (non plug-in) hybrid of choice and going that route (there is a 2020 GS450h on TradeMe that looks extremely nice, and would have a range of around 1000km)

 

I advise against going for a plug in hybrid. These are even more dependent on home/work charging to stack up. Short range's would mean you need to visit public charging most days to take advantage of the plug in bit.

 

 

 

Might be worth having a bit of a crack at the body corp regarding charging at your apartment building. Either by running a cable down the riser from your apartment's metered supply, or from the common car-park power supply (with some kind of meter so you can pay the cost of that power). Every apartment building is going to need to work out a solution for EV charging over the next decade or so, and there may well be other occupants that have an EV in their future plans. Somebody needs to kick off such a matter (but if you plan to move soon, you might not be the right person). Long term the ability to add EV charging to carparks will add substantial value to them.

 

Should note that while higher current, say 32A single phase (7.2kW) charging is desirable - It enables you to do say a 500km day trip on Saturday, plug in overnight, and repeat on Sunday, it is not really essential. A standard domestic socket will add about 10km range / hour, so around 100km overnight. Plenty to cover most people's daily running, and they can rely on public fast chargers if they ever want to do back to back giant day trips.

 

 

Scott3
3041 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2995663 13-Nov-2022 22:22
Send private message quote this post

mudguard:
vexxxboy:

 

and dont forget what happens if you havent a driveway or garage, which in Auckland is a normal thing with high density housing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/houses/300652056/the-struggle-of-charging-your-ev-when-your-house-has-no-driveway

 



That person does have a garage! How the Mini doesn't fit is beyond me.

 

I assume that it is being used for a purpose other than car parking (perhaps storage, or a home gym).

 

Weird choice of headline given the house was built with off-street parking.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 