My take is don't do it (unless you have charging at work). This coming from somebody with an EV in the driveway.



In my mind, we are still at the early adopter stage with EV's, and the convenience and low cost of home charging is pretty much essential to offset the limitations of EV ownership (higher purchase price, shorter range than petrol cars). Setting out each morning with a charged (and preheated in winter) car is one of the major perks of EV ownership in my mind.



My car is a 24kWh leaf with about a 100km range. Weekdays I charge 80%, and weekends 100% (unless I know we won't be doing much driving). Range is so short charging every night is quite important.



Even with a modern long range EV, without home charging, you will be committing a lot of your time to public charging.

Need some star's to align to not make this super painful. One example of how it could work is if your preferred supermarket has a fast charger in the carpark (quite a few do), and you do a regular supermaket shop once a week, and you can leave the car charging while you shop. (If you get 90% of rated range in the real world, you want a minimum of a 100km buffer and charge to 80%, that means a 591km rated range car like the BMW i4 would be good for 325km / week of running). Could double that by shopping twice a weak, or do a boost at any fast charger if getting low.

Some things to consider / be aware of:

The free vector charges in Auckland are extremely contested. Count on waiting in a queue. Also they have a 30min limit, and being 50kW units, the most power you could get in half an hour is 25kWh (real world would be a little less). Less than 1/3rd of a charge of a car with a 81kWh usable battery like the i4. If there are people waiting, you will be expected to strictly adhere to the time limit (and there is a time counter on the charger screen for all to see).

Most of the fast charges in metro Auckland are 50kW only, so you would take basically an hour to replace the the 325km a week of example running. Could time well with a supermarket shop, but a long time to just wait. (there are three faster non-tesla charges in urban Auckland, but two of them are in industrial area's). - Paid chargers don't typically have a time limit.

There is some congestion at paid chargers. If you turn up to Eastridge New world, and the charger is occupied, you would need to wait for it if you want to charge while you shop.

The common veefill 50kW chargers have two cords (one of each type), but can only charge one car at a time. Rarer chargers like the 75kW one at the Z on beach road in the CBD can do two cars at at time, if they each have different plug types.

Paid DC fast charging isn't cheap. Charge.net's new rates for the like of that new world charger is 80c/kWh (for comparison my home power is 17c/kWh). At 17.2kWh/100km, this works out to $13.75/100km. For comparison a camry hybrid at 5L/100km using $2.4/L petrol would cost about $12/100km to fuel. And EV's could have RUC's applied in a couple of years.

Currently EV take-up is outstripping the construction of DC chargers, so congestion will get worse.

With vector's Auckland chargers being free, there is little incentive for commercial companies to build out chargers nearby, so it could be a while until urban Auckland gets a charge.net hyper charger (2x 300kW chargers, each capable of sharing power over three cords)

Road trips in something like an i4 are unlikely to give issue. Chargenet hyperchargers in Kaiwaka, Taupo & Rotorua give good reach from Auckland.

Charge curves. - EV's fast charge slower as you approach 80%, so generally EV owners try to avoid charging above 80% of fast chargers. Example curves below. i4 is fairly unusual in that it can keep charging at around 50kW until about 95%.

i4 Charge curve:

EV6 LR RWD charge curve:

Model 3 LR AWD Charge curve:

I would recommend picking out your Toyota / Lexus (non plug-in) hybrid of choice and going that route (there is a 2020 GS450h on TradeMe that looks extremely nice, and would have a range of around 1000km)

I advise against going for a plug in hybrid. These are even more dependent on home/work charging to stack up. Short range's would mean you need to visit public charging most days to take advantage of the plug in bit.

Might be worth having a bit of a crack at the body corp regarding charging at your apartment building. Either by running a cable down the riser from your apartment's metered supply, or from the common car-park power supply (with some kind of meter so you can pay the cost of that power). Every apartment building is going to need to work out a solution for EV charging over the next decade or so, and there may well be other occupants that have an EV in their future plans. Somebody needs to kick off such a matter (but if you plan to move soon, you might not be the right person). Long term the ability to add EV charging to carparks will add substantial value to them.

Should note that while higher current, say 32A single phase (7.2kW) charging is desirable - It enables you to do say a 500km day trip on Saturday, plug in overnight, and repeat on Sunday, it is not really essential. A standard domestic socket will add about 10km range / hour, so around 100km overnight. Plenty to cover most people's daily running, and they can rely on public fast chargers if they ever want to do back to back giant day trips.