Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Outlander runout - are these any good?
duckDecoy

641 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302628 7-Dec-2022 14:34
Send private message quote this post

Mitsi is having a run out of the Outlander 2WD LS.

 

https://www.andrewsimmsmitsubishi.co.nz/lp-outlander-ls

 

Anyone recommend (or not) these cars?

 

Replacing a Toyota Avensis station wagon, space for packing stuff is a priority

Create new topic
wratterus
1584 posts

Uber Geek


  #3006925 7-Dec-2022 14:42
Send private message quote this post

Petrol engine is boring and sluggish, but it's a heck of a lot of car for the money. Spec on the LS is pretty good with car play, android auto, push button start, dual zone climate etc. Just be aware for the long warranty you pretty much need to get it serviced at Mitsi dealer & follow all the manufacturer recommendations or you may as well not bother. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Stu1
1137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3006926 7-Dec-2022 14:43
Send private message quote this post

They are great not really sluggish at all just a different gear box, great value for money and nice to take away on holiday

hsvhel
846 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3006934 7-Dec-2022 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Have driven one of these on holiday down south, good value for money and features.

 

Would purchase one if the requirement ever came up

 

 

 

 



alasta
5864 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3006936 7-Dec-2022 15:14
Send private message quote this post

They're a value for money proposition. Don't expect it to drive as nicely as a CX-5 or Tucson, but as others have pointed out it's a great package for the price. 

trig42
5453 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3006937 7-Dec-2022 15:20
Send private message quote this post

I've driven a couple as rentals - a lot of car for the money.

 

My parents had an AWD model (7-seater) - the gearbox died in it under warranty. They traded it on a PHEV one (same shape) which they're really happy with.

Mike2090
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3006938 7-Dec-2022 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Anyone buying a new car today and not buying a BEV is giving their money away.

 

Depreciation on all other cars will be huge over the next few years.

 

As will the cost of fuel.

 

if your budget doesn’t stretch to a BEV, delay purchase. Stick with what you’ve got, or buy the cheapest replacement until you can go BEV. There will be many well priced BEV options new and used in the very near future.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 