Mitsi is having a run out of the Outlander 2WD LS.
https://www.andrewsimmsmitsubishi.co.nz/lp-outlander-ls
Anyone recommend (or not) these cars?
Replacing a Toyota Avensis station wagon, space for packing stuff is a priority
Petrol engine is boring and sluggish, but it's a heck of a lot of car for the money. Spec on the LS is pretty good with car play, android auto, push button start, dual zone climate etc. Just be aware for the long warranty you pretty much need to get it serviced at Mitsi dealer & follow all the manufacturer recommendations or you may as well not bother.
Have driven one of these on holiday down south, good value for money and features.
Would purchase one if the requirement ever came up
They're a value for money proposition. Don't expect it to drive as nicely as a CX-5 or Tucson, but as others have pointed out it's a great package for the price.
I've driven a couple as rentals - a lot of car for the money.
My parents had an AWD model (7-seater) - the gearbox died in it under warranty. They traded it on a PHEV one (same shape) which they're really happy with.
Anyone buying a new car today and not buying a BEV is giving their money away.
Depreciation on all other cars will be huge over the next few years.
As will the cost of fuel.
if your budget doesn’t stretch to a BEV, delay purchase. Stick with what you’ve got, or buy the cheapest replacement until you can go BEV. There will be many well priced BEV options new and used in the very near future.