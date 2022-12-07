Anyone buying a new car today and not buying a BEV is giving their money away.

Depreciation on all other cars will be huge over the next few years.

As will the cost of fuel.

if your budget doesn’t stretch to a BEV, delay purchase. Stick with what you’ve got, or buy the cheapest replacement until you can go BEV. There will be many well priced BEV options new and used in the very near future.