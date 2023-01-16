This might be just one isolated incident but I suspect not.

Metlink has switched to a weekend schedule for their buses during them working week because of driver shortages and this way they can guarantee buses will come on schedule.

Waiting for a bus this morning in Khandallah which was supposed to arrive at 7am but didn't turn up until 7:10 and it arrived full because the buses are only running once an hour so the usual number of passengers spread across 3 buses are crammed into one.

Luckily I was able to get on (glad I masked up because got quite close and personal to fellow passengers but then the bus made no further stops to pick up passengers until it reached the railroad station as it was full. I felt some sympathy for those passengers at all the stops en route to the city, looking in despair as the bus whizzed by and knowing the next bus would not be for another hour!

Is this what we call a reasonable bus service?