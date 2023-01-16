Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Metlink switches to a weekend schedule for their buses on weekdays - so people are left standing angrily as the bus whizzes by full
lchiu7

6037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303095 16-Jan-2023 13:42
This might be just one isolated incident but I suspect not.

 

Metlink has switched to a weekend schedule for their buses during them working week because of driver shortages and this way they can guarantee buses will come on schedule.

 

Waiting for a bus this morning in Khandallah which was supposed to arrive at 7am but didn't turn up until 7:10 and it arrived full because the buses are only running once an hour so the usual number of passengers spread across 3 buses are crammed into one.

 

Luckily I was able to get on (glad I masked up because got quite close and personal to fellow passengers but then the bus made no further stops to pick up passengers until it reached the railroad station as it was full.  I felt some sympathy for those passengers at all the stops en route to the city, looking in despair as the bus whizzed by and knowing the next  bus would not be for another hour!

 

Is this what we call a reasonable bus service?

Batman
Mad Scientist
28491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022033 16-Jan-2023 13:50
best way to keep on schedule is to never stop. that's an old trick.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

DjShadow
3891 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3022034 16-Jan-2023 13:50
Is the train station much of a walk from where you are?

alasta
5892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3022041 16-Jan-2023 14:04
It's disgraceful. I've been walking 6.5km each morning and evening between town and Island Bay because the bus service here is currently unusable. Fortunately with the good weather this week I'm planning to have a swim in the harbour after work and go home a bit later so that I can avoid the peak time.

 

It's going to be really interesting to see what happens after the 27th when the standard timetable is supposed to return. Late last year the number of cancellations was getting to a point where it was becoming extremely difficult to get home, although the morning didn't seem quite so bad. 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75032 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#3022043 16-Jan-2023 14:12
lchiu7:

 

Is this what we call a reasonable bus service?

 

 

And yet, the powers that be want to move people from driving to public transport. The only actions are to increase parking prices, remove parking options and change streets to pedestrian only.

 

Nothing about actually having public transport.




lchiu7

6037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3022047 16-Jan-2023 14:21
DjShadow:

 

Is the train station much of a walk from where you are?

 

 

6k's - 77 minute walk according to Google

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75032 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022049 16-Jan-2023 14:23
lchiu7:

 

DjShadow:

 

Is the train station much of a walk from where you are?

 

 

6k's - 77 minute walk according to Google

 

 

I think he wanted to know the local (Khandallah) station.




