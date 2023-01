Hi

We're looking to go PHEV/BEV but I'm trying to get my head around fast charging options

One vehicle we considering is a Mitsi PHEV but I see it has a Chademo port for DC (fast charging) and a type 2 AC port

It appears many places don't have a Chademo port (and I see it is being phased out in some jusrisdictions) so does that I am restricted on Fast charging or can a type 2 public port charge just as fast on a type 2 via AC?