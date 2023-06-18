Hi. I am looking at buying a high spec small crossover vehicle and I've narrowed it down to Mazda CX-30 Takami or VW T-Roc RS-Line. The obvious difference between the two is that the CX-30 is AWD whereas the T-Roc is FWD but otherwise they're very similar on paper.

Does anyone have any experience with these vehicles, good bad or indifferent? My current thinking is that the Mazda would be a safer option in terms of reliability and customer support, but emotionally I am leaning more towards the VW due to the sporty garnishing and European feel.

I'm particularly interested to know whether any VW owners have experienced faults and, if so, did you get decent backup from the dealer or distributor?