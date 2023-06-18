Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mazda CX-30 Takami vs Volkswagen T-Roc RS Line
Hi. I am looking at buying a high spec small crossover vehicle and I've narrowed it down to Mazda CX-30 Takami or VW T-Roc RS-Line. The obvious difference between the two is that the CX-30 is AWD whereas the T-Roc is FWD but otherwise they're very similar on paper. 

 

Does anyone have any experience with these vehicles, good bad or indifferent? My current thinking is that the Mazda would be a safer option in terms of reliability and customer support, but emotionally I am leaning more towards the VW due to the sporty garnishing and European feel.

 

I'm particularly interested to know whether any VW owners have experienced faults and, if so, did you get decent backup from the dealer or distributor?

We had 2 Skoda Fabian vRS both of which suffered from a 100k KM timing chain issue with thr engine glovally that we only got to know about as one car broke down with around 95000KM mark and cost us $5k to fix. Both the dealer and VW office in Auckland played we don't know of any known issues. Sold both cars in the end and got Mazda CX-5 Takami. Beutiful interior, built and performance car. The dealer is also good. Thought we just sold the Mazda due to lack of space with 2 young kids and awaiting delivery on a European EV which is neither of the VW brands.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

