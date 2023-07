Last thought

There is a minimum thickness for the rotor so sometimes it is not possible to skim the rotor as that would make it too thin.

That would mean you had to buy new rather than skim. Whoever is skimming rotors will know the value for your vehicle and advise if it can be done.

Places like BNT Automotive usually have the service to skim. Don't know if all branches have it on site or some have to send out.