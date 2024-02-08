We finally bit the bullet a bought a new car..... a 2023 Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid.

Went into GWM North Shore on Monday, had a(nother) look at them, got talking to a sales rep who just happened to be cleaning out a demo model with 400km on it. That particular car was about to be put on the lot for sale at a discount, so we took it for a spin and liked it.

Even at full price, you get a lot of car for the money really - lights and buttons everywhere :) Only thing it does not have built in, is GPS, so relies on your phone (Apple and Android support).

Boot space is smaller than what our 2010 Mazda Premacy has, but does the job for road trips (without the dog).

Hardly notice the transition between the electric and petrol engines, which is nice - other hybrids I've driven, its really noticeable.

So we took it.... came out with it for $32k - after a $3.5k trade in with my Lafesta - which blew me away, didn't think they'd offer that much for it.

Heading away for a big road trip in March, so will see how the fuel consumption goes then :)