2023 Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13132 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311700 8-Feb-2024 07:03
Send private message quote this post

We finally bit the bullet a bought a new car.....  a 2023 Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid.

 

Went into GWM North Shore on Monday, had a(nother) look at them, got talking to a sales rep who just happened to be cleaning out a demo model with 400km on it. That particular car was about to be put on the lot for sale at a discount, so we took it for a spin and liked it.

 

Even at full price, you get a lot of car for the money really - lights and buttons everywhere :) Only thing it does not have built in, is GPS, so relies on your phone (Apple and Android support).

 

Boot space is smaller than what our 2010 Mazda Premacy has, but does the job for road trips (without the dog). 

 

Hardly notice the transition between the electric and petrol engines, which is nice - other hybrids I've driven, its really noticeable. 

 

So we took it....  came out with it for $32k - after a $3.5k trade in with my Lafesta - which blew me away, didn't think they'd offer that much for it.

 

Heading away for a big road trip in March, so will see how the fuel consumption goes then :)

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192230 8-Feb-2024 07:11
Send private message quote this post

correct me if i'm wrong - i looked at these but needed AWD - these are 2WD only yes?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13132 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192231 8-Feb-2024 07:13
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

correct me if i'm wrong - i looked at these but needed AWD - these are 2WD only yes?

 

 

This model, correct. FWD

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Johnk
768 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192232 8-Feb-2024 07:14
Send private message quote this post

Nice! 
I looked at one of the earlier models a year or two ago. I was keen to purchase, but the boss at home denied said purchase haha. 

 

Those seats on the new model look mighty comfortable! 



xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13132 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192236 8-Feb-2024 07:49
Send private message quote this post

Johnk:

 

Nice! 
I looked at one of the earlier models a year or two ago. I was keen to purchase, but the boss at home denied said purchase haha. 

 

Those seats on the new model look mighty comfortable! 

 

 

Very comfy, nice support :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

sen8or
1638 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192238 8-Feb-2024 08:03
Send private message quote this post

They are a very nice car to drive, a few things you can do - 

 

Turn off the driver awareness monitor (its in the advanced settings somewhere), bings and bongs at you just for glancing at the mirrors etc, very annoying.

 

You can turn down the noise on the other alerts (lane keep etc), you can turn these off, but you need to do it everytime you drive (if it annoys you), you can't do it permanently, otherwise you can minimise the noise in the sound settings.

 

To quick access some of the other settings (heated seats, sport / eco mode), swipe right from the left of the infotainment screen, this gives you a few instant buttons rather than having to scroll through menus to get to them.

 

In a mix of innercity and open road driving, I was averaging about 5.1l/100ks, broadly 900kms to a tank which I thought was pretty decent.

 

Hope you enjoy your new car.

