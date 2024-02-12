Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)In the market for a replacement car and looking for advice - six+ seats
Lizard1977

1873 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#311757 12-Feb-2024 11:55
Send private message quote this post

It's time for me to change cars.  My trusty Subaru Legacy wagon has developed a number of faults which are going to be too costly to justify (repair the torque converter, replace the steering rack, do the cambelt - around $5k all up) given it's age and current value.  It's 13 years old and has done just under 200k, so I'm aware that it's likely to start developing other faults as time wears on.  Plus, I now have a need to transport my partner and our combined four kids more often, so having something with six+ seats would be very handy - though it won't be an everyday thing, so I'm also weighing up whether six+ seats is a must-have or simply a nice-to-have.

 

So I've started looking around to see what is available.  I'm not terribly keen on SUVs (don't want a big, heavy, thirsty car), but there don't seem to be many options that aren't SUVs.  There are the dreaded "vans", which are a straight-up "nope" from me, and then the proto-vans - Mazda Premacy, Honda Odyssey, etc - which seem to blur the line between SUV/van.  I'm after something which drives like a car, isn't too large, but is still able to seat six people without feeling cramped.

 

Some additional info - kids range from 6 to 16, so we have a couple in booster seats for another couple of years, and some who will "age-out" of needing to be driven all the time, in a couple of years.  My budget is around $20-25k max.

 

I guess I'm looking for suggestions of cars to look at.  I've done some searching on Trademe, have taken a couple for a test-drive, but what I've seen and experienced so far hasn't exactly filled me with excitement.  I drove a Mitsubishi Outlander which has 7 seats.  It was fine, but it felt quite bulky on the road (especially compared to my Legacy wagon).  I drove a Volkswagen Tiguan which was 7 seats too, but felt a lot less imposing to drive.  It handled very nicely and had a nice interior.  But it was also a 2020 model and priced around $15-20k more than the same age Outlander (but, admittedly, with better specs and toys).  I quite liked the Tiguan, but it's out of my price range.  I drove a Honda Odyssey which was mediocre.  Plenty of space in the cabin for the kids, and with convenient options for seating.  But it felt more like a van, and pretty dreary to drive.  While this isn't my number one criteria, I do much prefer a car that isn't a depressing place to be.  I'm not doing massive commutes, but if I'm going to be behind the wheel I'd like to feel comfortable and enjoy the experience.  I do admit, however, that this is a very subjective criteria.

 

I found what seemed like a pretty good compromise - Subaru Exiga.  It has six seats, but is about the same size as my existing wagon.  On paper, and in photos, it looks similar and should handle similar.  But the 2012 model I drove last weekend was terrible to drive, horrendously uncomfortable, and a very "bleh" driving experience.  Which was surprising, given close it is to my current Legacy.

 

If I drop the six-seater requirement, then another wagon would be my preference - something with good boot space, capacity to tow the occasional trailer, and something that is enjoyable to drive.  But it seems like finding a wagon these days is getting harder, with SUVs tending to dominate the space.  Which brings me back to looking at six+ seaters.

 

So I'm guessing I'm looking for suggestions of cars to go and look at.  Other than the Outlander and the Exiga, are there any good six+ seaters which aren't "vans"?

Create new topic
CokemonZ
946 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194280 12-Feb-2024 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I am the same (4 kids - very similar ages) and we went for a Kia Carnival - similar to an Odyssey.

 

Loads of room, fold down rear seats and removable centre seats for flexible seating arrangements. All the SUV's are significantly smaller inside for similar external physical dimensions.

 

Honestly mate - driving experience is not going to be great in any vehicle in the size you're looking for, so if that's an important criteria you're going to compromise on something else.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
rb99
3106 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3194288 12-Feb-2024 12:15
Send private message quote this post

Don't know which Odyssey you drove, but there seems to be the standard, or the Absolute with a bit more power, or the Hybrid. Might be a thought.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Lizard1977

1873 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3194289 12-Feb-2024 12:18
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

Don't know which Odyssey you drove, but there seems to be the standard, or the Absolute with a bit more power, or the Hybrid. Might be a thought.

 

 

It was the Absolute.



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13138 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194293 12-Feb-2024 12:28
Send private message quote this post

If 6 people is the requirement, then avoid most of the "proto-vans" as you call them. While they are a 7 seater, you'll find most are 5 seater with the extra two seats just being "pop up" ones in the boot - so you lose 90% of boot space.

 

We have a 2010 Mazda Premacy with this setup, and works well for us but we only have two kids and the dog. The two pop ups are extremely restrictive for leg room, so only good for short trips. Love it otherwise, been a great vehicle over the time we've had it and msot likely be passing it onto our eldest once she gets her license (needs the space for her music stuff).

 

Mazda MPVs are larger and may have decent 7 seats depending on model, but they are getting on in age now and don't think Mazda make them anymore.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

cddt
726 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194303 12-Feb-2024 12:50
Send private message quote this post

We fit fine in an Outlander with 3 kids, not sure I'd do it with 4 though as you will lose about 40% of the boot space by popping up one seat. And that popup seat is fit only for very, very short people, and you need to climb through the boot to get in (given 3 car seats in the middle row). 

BlakJak
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194337 12-Feb-2024 14:27
Send private message quote this post

6 months ago I bought a 2015 Toyota Prius V (Prius Alpha) - these come in either a 5-seater standard S/W or a 7-seater configuration. The 7-seater was usually a couple of grand more than the 5-seater. I spent $20K for the five-seater with 100,000kms on the clock near enough.

 

Here's a 2012 one on Trademe, showing the 7-seat configuration.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/prius/listing/4560674722

 

I was replacing a 2001 Toyota Gaia 7-seater. As xpd notes you can sacrifice a lot of boot space with a third row, so consider carefully your luggage needs; the Gaia had similar boot-space proportions to the above Prius with the back row up, but with the option to split the back row and only have one side up, you get a decent compromise for storage volume and the ability to seat 6 (2-3-1) instead of 7 (2-3-2).

 

Performance wise I find the Prius Alpha's 1800cc hybrid drivetrain to be fairly similar to the classic 2L platform of the Gaia it replaced.  But it's a far more comfortable drive.
And the s/w configuration of the Prius is not as ugly as the traditional lift-back shape.

 

 

 

I had heard good things about the Odyssey so it's interesting to hear your report of the driving experience.




No signature to see here, move along...

BlakJak
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194342 12-Feb-2024 14:30
Send private message quote this post

Additional Datapoint: Towbar addition to the Prius is doable. But the smaller hybrids (like the Corolla Fielder) don't enable it. That was another reason I selected the Prius... i'll add a towbar at some stage.  (Also I am generally a Toyota fan, almost every car i've had has been Toyota, so I knew what I wanted pretty quickly, esp once i'd taken one for a test drive.)




No signature to see here, move along...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 