OK, I'll bite.

I think most of the ranting has already occured in the Annoyances thread, but maybe we can find other things to throw at each other here.

As I have said elsewhere, I am not a cyclist but I come from a place where they rule and I have no problem with that at all. I learned defensive driving from my dad, which mainly means expecting the unexpected so you are always prepared to deal with it. This doesn't leave much room for getting angry at other road users. If you are always prepared for the worst, it doesn't surprise you when it happens.

I genuinely don't understand the agro aimed at cyclists here. I sometimes meet them on the country road to my house. If someone gets in the way you slow down. If someone does something stupid, you take evasive action. It is just like any video game. What is there to get angry about?

Because of where I live I have to have a car. There is no alternative. But I don't have a problem with cyclists. Like cats and children, they are just other road users to watch out for. Neither do I resent the spaces that councils make available for them. The more cyclists there are, the fewer other cars. Those are the ones that really get in my way!