so an old horse truck was given a speeding ticket for going at 213km/hr

driver says the thing won't go faster than 100

police admit sometimes the speeding camera has problems with big vehicles, ticket cancelled

my question is - what's the mechanism? speed cameras can be wrong? how?

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/speeding-ticket-shock-horse-float-driver-hit-with-213-kmh-notice-police-admit-error/7ZSION6KGBFEPHYDXMZ5AHRVB4/