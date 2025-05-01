Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Flat Car Battery Issues
#319505 1-May-2025 11:49
I recently purchased this vehicle. Had for over a month or two.

 

Drove car fine on Sunday. Monday lunch time dead flat (around 7.5 V). Charged with 2amp slow charger and disconnect charger 5pm next day Tuesday. Hooked battery up (13 V) and started car to test all fine.

 

Wednesday battery dead flat (around 8 V). Repeated charging procedure so I could take it to local garage to test today Thursday.

 

Battery would be about 3 years old. Garage tested it and said it battery not faulty. Quite possible that it needs a decent charge so currently have it hooked up to a 4.7AMP charger (older one) to get battery fully charged.

 

We tested parasitic drain and no issues there. Old owner only used vehicle for a few months of the year, so it is possible battery condition had dropped quite a bit. But I had taken it for a few trips into town and one big drive to give it a good run.

 

Garage thinks it could be a faulty thermostat. Temperature gauge takes quite a while for it to show and they had questioned that at the last service. I did notice radiator fan coming on when trying to jump start unsuccessfully and now know that standard jumper leads don't work for a diesel!

 

Thoughts on this? Just a flat battery?

 

 

  #3369464 1-May-2025 11:59
wouldn't be surprised if it's a battery issue. 3-year-old battery in a vehicle only used for a few months of the year.

 

borrow a charger that has a reconditioning mode (i use an MXS 5.0), to see if you can recover it (a bit).

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3369467 1-May-2025 12:09
If it load tested fine...which was all they likely did, it would pass on a short burst

 

If it was depleted before you got it, possibility of one or more of the cells being sulfated and knackered.

 

Is the car charging it when running??

 

 




  #3369469 1-May-2025 12:32
outdoorsnz:

 

dead flat (around 7.5 V

 

 

the battery is stuffed.

 

i've been through this recently. letting the battery go that flat usually kills it. they will often get an internal short. so it will discharge fine and pass a load test, but they will drain over time.

 

once you replace the battery, check its voltage during driving (i use a temp/volt gauge that plugs into the cig socket) to make sure its being charged ok.



  #3369517 1-May-2025 12:38
tweake:

 

outdoorsnz:

 

dead flat (around 7.5 V

 

 

the battery is stuffed.

 

i've been through this recently. letting the battery go that flat usually kills it. they will often get an internal short. so it will discharge fine and pass a load test, but they will drain over time.

 

once you replace the battery, check its voltage during driving (i use a temp/volt gauge that plugs into the cig socket) to make sure its being charged ok.

 

 

i glossed over the 7.5V... at 10.5V it indicates a dead cell. time to recycle.

 

 

 

 

  #3369529 1-May-2025 13:16
Going flat damages the battery. If storing a vehicle for a long time it’s a good idea to disconnect the battery or better still put it on a battery maintainer. Almost essential for boats and jet skis. 

