outdoorsnz:

I recently purchased this vehicle. Had for over a month or two.

Drove car fine on Sunday. Monday lunch time dead flat (around 7.5 V). Charged with 2amp slow charger and disconnect charger 5pm next day Tuesday. Hooked battery up (13 V) and started car to test all fine.

Wednesday battery dead flat (around 8 V). Repeated charging procedure so I could take it to local garage to test today Thursday.

Battery would be about 3 years old. Garage tested it and said it battery not faulty. Quite possible that it needs a decent charge so currently have it hooked up to a 4.7AMP charger (older one) to get battery fully charged.

We tested parasitic drain and no issues there. Old owner only used vehicle for a few months of the year, so it is possible battery condition had dropped quite a bit. But I had taken it for a few trips into town and one big drive to give it a good run.

Garage thinks it could be a faulty thermostat. Temperature gauge takes quite a while for it to show and they had questioned that at the last service. I did notice radiator fan coming on when trying to jump start unsuccessfully and now know that standard jumper leads don't work for a diesel!

Thoughts on this? Just a flat battery?