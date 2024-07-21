Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Scott3

3899 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315501 21-Jul-2024 22:16
https://360net.co.nz/plan-list/

https://360net.co.nz/offer_summary_hyperfibre.pdf

 

New company I know nothing about.


But the first time I have seen hyper-fiber offered under $100 per month.


$99.99 for the plan,

If you want to rent their router, it is $5/m for Wifi 6 (seems to be an error wrongly referring to this as the latest Wi-Fi standard) & $10/m for wifi7 (with 4 2.5g ethernet ports), $14.99 one of postage fee applies.

12 month term. Early termination fees apply.

+ $10 for static IP.

 

 

 



Not sure if their intent, but their website advertising offers guarantees around speed and reliability. Incredibly ballsy to guarantee unwavering reliability at a consumer price point. 


https://360net.co.nz/about/

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
1736 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3262516 21-Jul-2024 22:45
Interesting; I wonder what router they're providing that has 4x2.5G ports?

 
 
 
 

Scott3

3899 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3262517 21-Jul-2024 22:50
I could not find details, but they will sell it outright to their customers for $499.

Wonder if the uplink to the ONT is counted in those 4x 2.5g ports?

If not would be pretty perfect for my network size. Could get both the modern computers (via upgraded docks, or 2.5g thunderbolt adaptors) onto 2.5g, and upgrade the NAS to support it also. And keep everything else on my existing 16 port gig switch.

skewt
747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3262522 22-Jul-2024 01:26
Judging by a photo on the FB page, the wifi 7 router is this one:

https://www.mercusys.com/en/product/details/mr47be/



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13659 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262539 22-Jul-2024 07:26
Looks like its owned by Excel Sales Limited. 

 

Website hosted by Crazy Domains.....  does not encourage me :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Behodar
10318 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262540 22-Jul-2024 07:32
xpd:

 

Looks like its owned by Excel Sales Limited. 

 

Website hosted by Crazy Domains.....  does not encourage me :D

 

 

Also, "fiber-optic"? If they can't manage to set up a spellchecker then I also don't have much confidence!

RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262543 22-Jul-2024 07:51
for seamless 4K/8K streaming and online gaming.
under the hyperfibre 2000/2000 plan.

 

You can't do that on the other plans? I hope people don't fall for this sort of marketing and pay for plans that are much higher specced that what their actual requirements are. Of course hyperfibre (correctly set up) should provide a seamless experience for streaming and gaming. But so would 50/10, depending of course on the number of other simultaneous users.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13659 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262549 22-Jul-2024 08:11
Love the whole latency thing....   




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262553 22-Jul-2024 08:25
You'd be better off paying for 300/100 rather than 2000/2000. The first does 300 MB/s but the latter only 2000 Mb/s.

 

They shouldn't really be relying on GZ to proof read their website for them.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13659 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262561 22-Jul-2024 08:37
There was another ISP that was making all sorts of claims couple years ago, and GZ picked it apart.... and found all their feedback was from the ISP's own staff :D

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Scott3

3899 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3262686 22-Jul-2024 11:18
RunningMan:

 

They shouldn't really be relying on GZ to proof read their website for them.

 




It's is rife with constancy errors.

The about page guarantees performance & reliably 



https://360net.co.nz/about/

Which clashes with their terms and condions service:

 

https://360net.co.nz/terms-and-conditions/

 


Also a clash between the 12 month term advertised for plans and the terms and conditions:

 

 

 

Talkiet
4786 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3262953 22-Jul-2024 16:22
Knock yourselves out...

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263021 22-Jul-2024 17:11
Monthly Plans
 Supersonic 2000/2000 (2000 MBPS download & 2000 MBPS upload) – Base monthly charge: $119.99*
 Lightning Wifi 7 4000/4000 (4000 MBPS download & 4000 MBPS upload) – Monthly charge: $139.99*
*Above base monthly prices are as of 10th June 2024 and are subject to change with 30 days’ notice. Please see full terms and conditions for more information.
**Average download/upload speeds at busy times. Experienced speeds may be higher or lower.

 

Source

 

1) How do you get 2000 MB/s out of a 2000 Mb/s wholesale product? Changed the laws of physics, don't understand the product specs actually being offered, or the offer summary hasn't been checked for accuracy (units) by someone with the technical knowledge?

 

2) So the average speed is the peak product speed at busy times. That's pretty impressive. What's more impressive is the speed experianced may actually be higher.

 

OK, so the burst rate may briefly exceed the product rate until the shaper kicks in, but yeah.

dnwright
18 posts

Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3263026 22-Jul-2024 17:20
They seem to be missing an http to https redirect too, with some assets not loading right with http.

skewt
747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3263093 22-Jul-2024 17:49
I like this bit at bottom of broadband / router page

RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263110 22-Jul-2024 18:38
Despite the flak they're getting in this thread, it's always nice to see someone making a go of a new business. They seem to be pitching themselves at every market though - cheap 50/10 plans, cheapest hyperfibre, best local service, fastest throughput, and some of those things are generally considered mutually exclusive when you look at ISP margins. You can't offer the fastest product with the best support and still be the cheapest price.

 

Ultimately, if they want to be taken seriously then the website needs a cleanup. Product specs and claims need to be accurate and credible, template text needs to be removed - get rid of that feeling that your primary customer facing info has been delegated to the office junior to put together without much oversight.

