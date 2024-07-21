https://360net.co.nz/plan-list/
https://360net.co.nz/offer_summary_hyperfibre.pdf
New company I know nothing about.
But the first time I have seen hyper-fiber offered under $100 per month.
$99.99 for the plan,
If you want to rent their router, it is $5/m for Wifi 6 (seems to be an error wrongly referring to this as the latest Wi-Fi standard) & $10/m for wifi7 (with 4 2.5g ethernet ports), $14.99 one of postage fee applies.
12 month term. Early termination fees apply.
+ $10 for static IP.
Not sure if their intent, but their website advertising offers guarantees around speed and reliability. Incredibly ballsy to guarantee unwavering reliability at a consumer price point.
https://360net.co.nz/about/