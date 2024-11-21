Black Friday promotion on Kogan mobile website.
Black Friday promotion on Kogan mobile website.
Man, that came in just the nick of time, so thanks for the heads-up!
One of my kids' plans expired yesterday, the other expires today. I was just about to buy them a one month plan to see them through until the next offer hopefully turned up.
Wrong forum.
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Medium $250, Large $330, Extra Large $490) @ Kogan Mobile (Activate by 31/12/24)
Medium 48GB/Year - 4GB/Month - $10.42/Month (per plan)
Large 180GB/Year - 15GB/Month - $13.75/Month (per plan)
Extra Large 384GB/Year - 32GB/Month - $20.42/Month (per plan)
The unique Kogan Mobile vouchers included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZST on 04/12/2024. Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59PM NZST on 31/12/2024. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.
Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included.
How about tethering?
The little things make the biggest difference.
mailmarshall: Can you port an existing number (with another provider) to this deal ?
You would be able to. Better to get the $5 intro offer for 1 month, then start this one after the first month.
I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special.
The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Shindig:
Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included.
How about tethering?
Teethering works. I use that often. 5G not sure, not something I'd notice one way or another tbh
Shindig:
Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included.
How about tethering?
Yes to both.
There aren't too many downsides (especially now they've added the ability to reply to texts sent from the four-digit numbers), though I do recall some were mentioned in the thread on the last special. This included the cost of additional data, and I can't recall the others.
Edit: here's the earlier thread in which others post downsides: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=317485&singlepage=yes
Gurezaemon:
I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special.
The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was.
I'm in exactly the same boat - I don't normally get close to exceeding 5GB so the 15 of that plan is totally wasted. I should have just paid month-by-month in the interim until this offer came up - I'm thinking I'll do that next year, but knowing my luck they won't do it and I'll end up with four accounts I have to pay full price for!
Theyve done black friday and xmas deals for about 3 years now, so you have a pretty good chance of getting it. Been giving these to my kids as xmas presents for that long now
jonathan18:
Gurezaemon:
I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special.
The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was.
I'm in exactly the same boat - I don't normally get close to exceeding 5GB so the 15 of that plan is totally wasted. I should have just paid month-by-month in the interim until this offer came up - I'm thinking I'll do that next year, but knowing my luck they won't do it and I'll end up with four accounts I have to pay full price for!
If nothing else, 32 gigs of data will be good for tethering for work when the next cyclone Gabrielle rolls through and we have no power for a week, which was what happened last time.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
mailmarshall: Can you port an existing number (with another provider) to this deal ?
Yes you can, but ensure you put in the correct details the first time. I've had to spend 2 weeks with their support last year (all India based and making false promises every time) to get a number ported after I likely put in a wrong sim number the first time. Went from 2Deg, and couldn't read the SIM# so used an app to get it, but should have emailed 2Deg support to get the correct SIM#
Gurezaemon:
I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special.
The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was.
I also ordered that previous deal last month as I didn't want to mock around with moving to a monthly plan. Now I have 32Gb / month, way too much usually, but handy on holidays or if there's a major internet outage.
For $20 / month can't complain, with e.g. 2Deg I'd get only 1.5Gb for that. Perhaps next year I'll move back to this BOGOF offer.
I've gotten this deal once last year. Can I just buy it again and refresh my current account?
Also anyone wanna split a large?
Sinuation:
I've gotten this deal once last year. Can I just buy it again and refresh my current account?
Also anyone wanna split a large?