To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ajw

ajw

#317854 21-Nov-2024 11:01
Black Friday promotion on Kogan mobile website.


 


koganmobile.co.nz

jonathan18
  #3311384 21-Nov-2024 11:53
Man, that came in just the nick of time, so thanks for the heads-up!

 

One of my kids' plans expired yesterday, the other expires today. I was just about to buy them a one month plan to see them through until the next offer hopefully turned up.

 
 
 
 

Wakrak
  #3311427 21-Nov-2024 13:25
Wrong forum.

 

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Medium $250, Large $330, Extra Large $490) @ Kogan Mobile (Activate by 31/12/24)

 

Medium 48GB/Year - 4GB/Month - $10.42/Month (per plan)

 

Large 180GB/Year - 15GB/Month - $13.75/Month (per plan)

 

Extra Large 384GB/Year - 32GB/Month - $20.42/Month (per plan)

 

The unique Kogan Mobile vouchers included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZST on 04/12/2024. Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59PM NZST on 31/12/2024. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

mailmarshall
  #3311467 21-Nov-2024 15:23
Can you port an existing number (with another provider) to this deal ?



Shindig
  #3311469 21-Nov-2024 15:35
Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included. 

 

How about tethering?

 

 




dolsen
  #3311470 21-Nov-2024 15:43
mailmarshall: Can you port an existing number (with another provider) to this deal ?

 

 

 

You would be able to. Better to get the $5 intro offer for 1 month, then start this one after the first month.

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3311471 21-Nov-2024 15:46
I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special. 

 

The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was. 




reven
  #3311484 21-Nov-2024 15:54
Shindig:

 

Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included. 

 

How about tethering?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Teethering works.   I use that often.  5G not sure, not something I'd notice one way or another tbh



jonathan18
  #3311485 21-Nov-2024 15:57
Shindig:

 

Doesn't mention 5G. Is that included. 

 

How about tethering?

 

 

Yes to both. 

 

There aren't too many downsides (especially now they've added the ability to reply to texts sent from the four-digit numbers), though I do recall some were mentioned in the thread on the last special. This included the cost of additional data, and I can't recall the others. 

 

Edit: here's the earlier thread in which others post downsides: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=317485&singlepage=yes

jonathan18
  #3311488 21-Nov-2024 16:02
Gurezaemon:

 

I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special. 

 

The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was. 

 

 

I'm in exactly the same boat - I don't normally get close to exceeding 5GB so the 15 of that plan is totally wasted. I should have just paid month-by-month in the interim until this offer came up - I'm thinking I'll do that next year, but knowing my luck they won't do it and I'll end up with four accounts I have to pay full price for!

reven
  #3311489 21-Nov-2024 16:04
Theyve done black friday and xmas deals for about 3 years now, so you have a pretty good chance of getting it.   Been giving these to my kids as xmas presents for that long now

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3311503 21-Nov-2024 16:41
jonathan18:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special. 

 

The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was. 

 

 

I'm in exactly the same boat - I don't normally get close to exceeding 5GB so the 15 of that plan is totally wasted. I should have just paid month-by-month in the interim until this offer came up - I'm thinking I'll do that next year, but knowing my luck they won't do it and I'll end up with four accounts I have to pay full price for!

 

 

If nothing else, 32 gigs of data will be good for tethering for work when the next cyclone Gabrielle rolls through and we have no power for a week, which was what happened last time.

 

 




boland
  #3311646 21-Nov-2024 20:28
mailmarshall: Can you port an existing number (with another provider) to this deal ?

 

Yes you can, but ensure you put in the correct details the first time. I've had to spend 2 weeks with their support last year (all India based and making false promises every time) to get a number ported after I likely put in a wrong sim number the first time. Went from 2Deg, and couldn't read the SIM# so used an app to get it, but should have emailed 2Deg support to get the correct SIM#

boland
  #3311647 21-Nov-2024 20:30
Gurezaemon:

 

I'm slightly peeved that I ended up buying the more expensive one when it was on special a month or so back, as everybody seemed doubtful that they would have a Black Friday special. 

 

The 15 gig data in the previous one was way, way more than I needed as it was. 

 

 

I also ordered that previous deal last month as I didn't want to mock around with moving to a monthly plan. Now I have 32Gb / month, way too much usually, but handy on holidays or if there's a major internet outage.
For $20 / month can't complain, with e.g. 2Deg I'd get only 1.5Gb for that. Perhaps next year I'll move back to this BOGOF offer.

Sinuation
  #3311674 21-Nov-2024 23:04
I've gotten this deal once last year. Can I just buy it again and refresh my current account?

 

 

 

Also anyone wanna split a large?

jonathan18
  #3311685 22-Nov-2024 05:08
Sinuation:

I've gotten this deal once last year. Can I just buy it again and refresh my current account?


 


Also anyone wanna split a large?



Yes, this works fine for renewing the same deal - I bought my boys’ plans yesterday and as usual they renewed fine (though it did take a few hours for the codes to come through which is slightly annoying given the plans had already expired!).

I recall a previous Kogan deal was at least initially advertised as for new customers only, but in that case it either opened up to others or worked for renewals - just something to check in the listing before buying.

