thermonuclear

Had a quick look around and couldn't see this discussed anywhere, but interested in the communities views about the proposed new sports stadium for Auckland.

My phone is telling me this morning that the original four shortlisted proposals have been whittled down to a final two -- the existing dog with fleas that is Eden Park, and the Quay Park submission which I believe has NZ Rugby backing?

I'm in Napier now but spent about ten years in Auckland for uni and initial work opportunities and have some fond memories of events I've attended at Eden Park in the past. But, quite how the venue continues to be put forward as an acceptable option for continued redevelopment in 2024 is beyond me.

Carisbrook in Dunedin is gone, Lancaster Park in Christchurch is gone, Athletic Park in Wellington is gone. You can argue that the replacements in those cases have been improvements but, nevertheless, time has moved on and those cities have bit the bullet and done something about it. Surely it's time for Auckland to put a bullet in Eden Park and build something that's fit for purpose in this century.

As a relatively impartial observer I thought all of the three central city proposals were an improvement over the status quo v.3.0, with my own personal preference being the Wynyard Point design and location. But, I'm not close enough to know for sure any longer with traffic, etc. As I say, interested in your viewpoints as fellow sports followers.