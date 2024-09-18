Supercars 2024: Toyota to join the Supercars grid in 2026 with GR Supra, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, rivalry, auto manufacturers, Bathurst 1000, Mount Panorama, Walkinshaw Andretti United (foxsports.com.au)

Toyota will join the Supercars grid in 2026, pitting its GR Supra against the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Walkinshaw Andretti United will be Toyota’s homologation team, the first time it’s enjoyed that status since it competed as the Holden Racing Team in 2016.

At least one other team will join the Toyota stable, with the Japanese brand expecting to field at least four cars during its five-year commitment to the series.