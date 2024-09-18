Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Toyota to join Supercars

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#316120 18-Sep-2024 09:33
Supercars 2024: Toyota to join the Supercars grid in 2026 with GR Supra, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, rivalry, auto manufacturers, Bathurst 1000, Mount Panorama, Walkinshaw Andretti United (foxsports.com.au)

 

Toyota will join the Supercars grid in 2026, pitting its GR Supra against the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

 

Walkinshaw Andretti United will be Toyota’s homologation team, the first time it’s enjoyed that status since it competed as the Holden Racing Team in 2016.

 

At least one other team will join the Toyota stable, with the Japanese brand expecting to field at least four cars during its five-year commitment to the series.




       

 

                      

 

 

 

Handsomedan
7232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3283431 18-Sep-2024 10:01
Hopefully they stick around and the Supercas field continues to expand and we end up with the same diverity of the BTCC glory years. 
I'd love to see the return of BMW and Volvo, with Audi and Nissan and Honda joining the mix, too. 

Now we are no longer beholden to V8 Muscle Cars from AU, it should be able to get back to a decent field again, eventually. 

 

 

 

Edit: 

 

Back in 1985, there were three classes of racing in the same events: Up to 2L, 2L-3L and 3L+

 

You had Beemers, Jags, Volvos, Holdens, Fords, Toyotas etc all vying for podium finishes. 
Great to watch and super competitive. 

 

REL] - Bathurst 1985 | Studio-397 Forum







 

 

 

 

 





xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283434 18-Sep-2024 10:11
Yup, I miss Godzilla :D

 

1991 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - Bathurst Winner - OG GODZILLA | Nissan ...




       

 

                      

 

 

 

Handsomedan
7232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3283437 18-Sep-2024 10:21
xpd:

 

Yup, I miss Godzilla :D

 

1991 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - Bathurst Winner - OG GODZILLA | Nissan ...

 


Wasn't that around the same time you had the much smaller, but way faster Ford Sierra Cosworth RS turn up as well? 
I seem to recall there being a lot of "It's not right mate" comments at the time, because Godzilla and the Cosworths (along with 3-series BMW's from memory) were detroying the muscle cars. 







 

 

 

 

 





Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283441 18-Sep-2024 10:30
Interesting, I wonder how much credit BMW is gonna take for this?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283456 18-Sep-2024 10:56
Handsomedan:

 

xpd:

 

Yup, I miss Godzilla :D

 

 

 


Wasn't that around the same time you had the much smaller, but way faster Ford Sierra Cosworth RS turn up as well? 
I seem to recall there being a lot of "It's not right mate" comments at the time, because Godzilla and the Cosworths (along with 3-series BMW's from memory) were detroying the muscle cars. 

 

 

Correct, the RS was kicking butt and shortly afterwards the GTR appeared, and the two were battling it out. But the RB26DETT was too much for the 2L single turbo of the RS.

 

The ATTESA setup on GTR's also helped, especially in the cornering speeds.

 

 




       

 

                      

 

 

 

Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283481 18-Sep-2024 11:56
Call me a purist but I'd rather they kept supercars as kind of a equivalent of BEARS with just the AU/US v8s. There's some amazing Japanese and European cars that go vroom, but they're just not the same!






Handsomedan
7232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3283522 18-Sep-2024 13:34
Lias:

 

Call me a purist but I'd rather they kept supercars as kind of a equivalent of BEARS with just the AU/US v8s. There's some amazing Japanese and European cars that go vroom, but they're just not the same!

 

 

I just don't think the Aussie racing has been the same since the demise of the real competition. i.e. since the 1990's. When they stopped allowing the non-Ford/Holden V8's to race, it became stale and boring. 

 

I have a few friends who vehemently disagree with me. They sit firmly on one of the two sides of the Ford/Holden argument. 

 

I just like exciting racing and I don't think the two-marque format is it. 

 

 

 

My favourite racing format was the 1990's BTCC. 

 

I mean, is there anything sexier than two flying bricks taking on the world? 

When Volvo Went Crazy With Its Wagons







 

 

 

 

 



 
 
 
 


Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283523 18-Sep-2024 13:39
Handsomedan:

 

I have a few friends who vehemently disagree with me. They sit firmly on one of the two sides of the Ford/Holden argument. 

 

 

Yeah I'm also firmly on one side of that argument lol. 






Bee

Bee
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283524 18-Sep-2024 13:40
The best of V8 Supercars for me will always be the Mighty Nissan GTR, The Gen 3 cars now are just not very exciting and the arguements over parity and the continual breakdowns and reliability issues have driven a lot of the fans away.

 

I think it will be good to have Toyota in the mix, thou hopefully the cars actually look like Supras because the NASCAR versions dont, and hopefully it will facilitate the return of other makes.






kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3283964 19-Sep-2024 10:25
Handsomedan:

 

Now we are no longer beholden to V8 Muscle Cars from AU, it should be able to get back to a decent field again, eventually. 

 

 

I see what you did there 😜






Batman
Mad Scientist
29739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283982 19-Sep-2024 11:19
Aucklandjafa: Interesting, I wonder how much credit BMW is gonna take for this?


Toyota has won a few Le Mans 24 hrs in recent times so they do know how to Gazoo Race.

But yeah i understand the Supra is a BMW through and through.

Senecio
2693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283990 19-Sep-2024 11:31
I just hope Supercars survives until 2026 to see the introduction on the Supra.

Jaxson
8018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310034 18-Nov-2024 10:13
Practically the Ford/Holden battles are gone, given neither make the cars anymore and the Holden brand is gone.
Consumers didn't want large, low, gas guzzling vehicles anymore, just a sign of the time.
These are now relegated to classic car racing events.
Real end of an era stuff, and that era has now ended.

 

 

 

Limiting to just two makes was akin to America calling their superbowl the world championship.
And in election terms moving from FPP to MMP with multiple entries.


 

I'm not sure what it is, but racing in general has lost some of its aura lately.
The incredible reliability these days has removed some of the uncertainty.
Perhaps even the gate keeping to see sports behind paid subscriptions now has impacted the sport compared to when I was a kid.

GV27
5886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310037 18-Nov-2024 10:27
We've been paying for sport for 30 years now in NZ. When we get glimpses of FTA motorsport, it reminds us all of why it's terrible - races shown delayed at 11pm so as not to interrupt the news hour, no support classes, no qualifying or practice sessions.

 

The best thing that ever happened to racing coverage in NZ was paid TV. 

Jaxson
8018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310107 18-Nov-2024 13:20
For context to my comment above, Bathurst used to be shown free to air and they'd delay the evening news, or shorten it, to allow you to return to the racing.

