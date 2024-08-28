Hi Everyone,

Down Deans Ave in Chch there's the hospital parking, which has contactless payment machines at the entrance to allow for paying upon exit.

Context:

You drive up, insert your card and this your parking fee is displayed twice:

"OUTSTANDING AMOUNT:

$6.50"



"PRESENT CARD:

NZD $6.50"





However if you scan your paywave card/phone you're charged 60c 'transaction fee' without warning:





I feel this breaches the Fair Trade Agreement - Lack of specific information about the $ figure being applied at the point of sale.

I particular feel this is insidious preying on people leaving a hospital carpark, often an emotionally charged event in itself.

And in this instance it's nearly 10% of the ticket price, which is well beyond the ~2% credit card banking surcharge.

I utterly loathe Wilsons with a passion, but the simple fact is they have a monopoly on parking options in Christchurch.



What are your thoughts? Is this a grey area or straight up illegal?



