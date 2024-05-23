Somehow it was appropriate that Sunak called the election by getting drenched in the rain while Tony Blairs anthem from the 1997 election was blaring.
The Tory dumpster fire will likely be over soon.
Long live the Labour Party dumpster fire!
It wont be an election won on policy, nor on whether a party can deliver. It will be an election about changing of the guard because the people want something (anything) different.
Sixth Labour Government - "Vision without Execution is just Hallucination"
Sunak looks like he just wants to be put out of his misery.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Snap, Crackle, Pop
BREXIT is the Elephant in the room?
Neither one seems to be suggesting a de BREXITING ?
The huge dividend of BREXIT that was supposed to boost industry and release a huge pot of gold for NHS never happened.
Dyson took his company to Singapore. The plan for the border alone has reached additional 4.7B pounds and counting amid delays and IT glitches.
At least for Labour 'Jeremy Corbyn' is out , though those that supported him for so many years are still there ?
Putin,
Now he has to get busy with a snap UK election interference operation on top of everything else.
'Come on Guys can't you at least wait till after I get Trump elected'.
You just can't rest on laurels of that great BREXIT operation.
For us familiar themes of Tax and Government cuts, cost of living, the Ghost of Theresa May?
UK risks debt crisis as Tories and Labour ignore IMF over tax cuts
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/uk-risks-debt-crisis-as-tories-and-labour-ignore-imf-over-tax-cuts/ar-BB1mNpKc?ocid=BingNewsSerp
Families reveal they are still cutting spending as Tories gloat that cost of living crisis is over
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/families-reveal-still-cutting-spending-3285256
The Grey party with absolutely no idea about how to run the country will convincingly beat the other Grey party who also have absolutely no idea about how to run the country.
Pretty much the same as all other countries who hold democratic elections.
True no one is brave enough to bring up BREXIT, still it grinds away in the background.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jun/05/uk-clothing-sales-eu-crash-brexit-red-tape-deters-exporters
Looks like Tories are been eaten by the new right 'Reform Party'
Unless there is a very late run.
Election Polls Explained: What’s Going to Happen? TLDR news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFXW7zzpfEc
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/snap-poll-signals-no-clear-winner-in-uk-election-debate
Bloomberg’s polling composite – a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies – shows Labour’s lead widened to 22.3 points on June 4, from 21.5 points a day earlier.
You can go further right to bring these back loss to Reform Party,
but then you make it more difficult to attract back center,
soft right votes that have sloshed off to Labour.
Seems all Labour has to do at this point is to 'not scare the horses'
by resurrecting the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn.
Were all the Corbanites flushed out?
Putin must be finding it hard to see where to best direct Russia's influence and misinformation campaigns?
Reform Party eating up Tories but not in winning position.
Nigel Farage his old mate may punish Tories by entering fray, but seems to not be a winning card.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/03/the-guardian-view-on-nigel-farage-a-serial-loser-looks-to-win-big-in-british-politics
gzt: Farage the brexit guy standing for the reform party lol is he the leader of it now?
It's polling day in the UK. Anything but a massive Labour landslide would be a surprise but it's likely to be a really low turnout. That could skew things a bit bit the question would be whether it skews Tory or Reform.
Regardless the UK should have a new PM elect tomorrow.
Voting has started in UK.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/jul/04/general-election-2024-uk-polling-day-labour-tories-starmer-sunak-reform-latest-live-news
Already predicting that 'Count Binface' will not win a seat.
Also noting to not be like Boris Johnson who forgot his 'Photo Id' for earlier council elections.
Got turned away.
His party having added this requirement, and this being first General Election requiring this.
Might be interesting if you don't drive and don't have a drivers license.
Student Id will not be accepted, though apparently a bunch of others are.
ezbee: Also noting to not be like Boris Johnson who forgot his 'Photo Id' for earlier council elections. Got turned away. His party having added this requirement, and this being first General Election requiring this. Might be interesting if you don't drive and don't have a drivers license.
There are a number of ID cards, and I guess UK/EU is more Photo IDey than us.
For 15 pounds from Post office, with a Teacher, Doctor, or Lawyer as referee.
https://www.postoffice.co.uk/identity/pass-card
Older people are well catered for, bus passes, and concession travel cards in UK have Photos?
A range of travel documents issued to older people and disabled people are valid. They are:
Older person’s bus pass.
Disabled person’s bus pass.
Oyster 60+ card.
Freedom pass.
Scottish national entitlement card.
60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card.
Disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card.
Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass.
I guess Count Binface can use the anonymous elector’s document.
I did like my Credit card way back in the day with photo on it.
Though no one seemed to look at the photo much before accepting anyway.