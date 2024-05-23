

Snap, Crackle, Pop

BREXIT is the Elephant in the room?

Neither one seems to be suggesting a de BREXITING ?

The huge dividend of BREXIT that was supposed to boost industry and release a huge pot of gold for NHS never happened.

Dyson took his company to Singapore. The plan for the border alone has reached additional 4.7B pounds and counting amid delays and IT glitches.

At least for Labour 'Jeremy Corbyn' is out , though those that supported him for so many years are still there ?

Putin,

Now he has to get busy with a snap UK election interference operation on top of everything else.

'Come on Guys can't you at least wait till after I get Trump elected'.

You just can't rest on laurels of that great BREXIT operation.

For us familiar themes of Tax and Government cuts, cost of living, the Ghost of Theresa May?

UK risks debt crisis as Tories and Labour ignore IMF over tax cuts

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/uk-risks-debt-crisis-as-tories-and-labour-ignore-imf-over-tax-cuts/ar-BB1mNpKc?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Families reveal they are still cutting spending as Tories gloat that cost of living crisis is over

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/families-reveal-still-cutting-spending-3285256





