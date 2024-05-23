Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsUK Snap Election - 4th of July
Handle9

11176 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312846 23-May-2024 04:23
Send private message

Somehow it was appropriate that Sunak called the election by getting drenched in the rain while Tony Blairs anthem from the 1997 election was blaring.

 

The Tory dumpster fire will likely be over soon.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
SaltyNZ
8128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233659 23-May-2024 06:47
Send private message

Long live the Labour Party dumpster fire!




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
ockel
2031 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233732 23-May-2024 11:17

It wont be an election won on policy, nor on whether a party can deliver.  It will be an election about changing of the guard because the people want something (anything) different.




Sixth Labour Government - "Vision without Execution is just Hallucination" 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18589 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233745 23-May-2024 11:50
Send private message

Sunak looks like he just wants to be put out of his misery.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



ezbee
2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233756 23-May-2024 12:10
Send private message


Snap, Crackle, Pop 

 

BREXIT is the Elephant in the room?
Neither one seems to be suggesting a de BREXITING ?

 

The huge dividend of BREXIT that was supposed to boost industry and release a huge pot of gold for NHS never happened. 
Dyson took his company to Singapore. The plan for the border alone has reached additional 4.7B pounds and counting amid delays and IT glitches.

 

At least for Labour 'Jeremy Corbyn' is out , though those that supported him for so many years are still there ?

 

Putin, 
Now he has to get busy with a snap UK election interference operation on top of everything else.
'Come on Guys can't you at least wait till after I get Trump elected'. 
You just can't rest on laurels of that great BREXIT operation.

 

For us familiar themes of Tax and Government cuts, cost of living, the Ghost of Theresa May?

 

UK risks debt crisis as Tories and Labour ignore IMF over tax cuts
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/uk-risks-debt-crisis-as-tories-and-labour-ignore-imf-over-tax-cuts/ar-BB1mNpKc?ocid=BingNewsSerp

 

Families reveal they are still cutting spending as Tories gloat that cost of living crisis is over
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/families-reveal-still-cutting-spending-3285256

SJB

SJB
2945 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3233773 23-May-2024 13:04
Send private message

The Grey party with absolutely no idea about how to run the country will convincingly beat the other Grey party who also have absolutely no idea about how to run the country.

 

Pretty much the same as all other countries who hold democratic elections.

Handle9

11176 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233790 23-May-2024 13:46
Send private message

ezbee:


Snap, Crackle, Pop 


BREXIT is the Elephant in the room?
Neither one seems to be suggesting a de BREXITING ?


The huge dividend of BREXIT that was supposed to boost industry and release a huge pot of gold for NHS never happened. 
Dyson took his company to Singapore. The plan for the border alone has reached additional 4.7B pounds and counting amid delays and IT glitches.


At least for Labour 'Jeremy Corbyn' is out , though those that supported him for so many years are still there ?


Putin, 
Now he has to get busy with a snap UK election interference operation on top of everything else.
'Come on Guys can't you at least wait till after I get Trump elected'. 
You just can't rest on laurels of that great BREXIT operation.


For us familiar themes of Tax and Government cuts, cost of living, the Ghost of Theresa May?


UK risks debt crisis as Tories and Labour ignore IMF over tax cuts
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/uk-risks-debt-crisis-as-tories-and-labour-ignore-imf-over-tax-cuts/ar-BB1mNpKc?ocid=BingNewsSerp


Families reveal they are still cutting spending as Tories gloat that cost of living crisis is over
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/families-reveal-still-cutting-spending-3285256




Brexit is a dead issue. It’s a lose:lose issue for both parties so no one wants to talk about it.

ezbee
2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244833 5-Jun-2024 14:47
Send private message

True no one is brave enough to bring up BREXIT, still it grinds away in the background.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jun/05/uk-clothing-sales-eu-crash-brexit-red-tape-deters-exporters

 

Looks like Tories are been eaten by the new right 'Reform Party' 
Unless there is a very late run.

 

Election Polls Explained: What’s Going to Happen?  TLDR news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFXW7zzpfEc

 

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/snap-poll-signals-no-clear-winner-in-uk-election-debate

""
Bloomberg’s polling composite – a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies – shows Labour’s lead widened to 22.3 points on June 4, from 21.5 points a day earlier.
""

 

You can go further right to bring these back loss to Reform Party,
but then you make it more difficult to attract back center,
soft right votes that have sloshed off to Labour.

 

Seems all Labour has to do at this point is to 'not scare the horses' 
by resurrecting the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn.
Were all the Corbanites flushed out? 

 

Putin must be finding it hard to see where to best direct Russia's influence and misinformation campaigns?
Reform Party eating up Tories but not in winning position.
Nigel Farage his old mate may punish Tories by entering fray, but seems to not be a winning card.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/03/the-guardian-view-on-nigel-farage-a-serial-loser-looks-to-win-big-in-british-politics



gzt

gzt
16935 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3244836 5-Jun-2024 15:00
Send private message

Farage the brexit guy standing for the reform party lol is he the leader of it now?

Handle9

11176 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244856 5-Jun-2024 15:49
Send private message

gzt: Farage the brexit guy standing for the reform party lol is he the leader of it now?


Reform was formerly called the Brexit Party. Farage is the owner of 8 of the 15 shares of the Brexit party ltd. It’s his property

Handle9

11176 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256294 4-Jul-2024 17:37
Send private message

It's polling day in the UK. Anything but a massive Labour landslide would be a surprise but it's likely to be a really low turnout. That could skew things a bit bit the question would be whether it skews Tory or Reform.

 

Regardless the UK should have a new PM elect tomorrow.

ezbee
2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3256342 4-Jul-2024 19:49
Send private message


Voting has started in UK.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/jul/04/general-election-2024-uk-polling-day-labour-tories-starmer-sunak-reform-latest-live-news

 

Already predicting that 'Count Binface' will not win a seat.

 



Also noting to not be like Boris Johnson who forgot his 'Photo Id' for earlier council elections.
Got turned away.
His party having added this requirement, and this being first General Election requiring this.
Might be interesting if you don't drive and don't have a drivers license.
Student Id will not be accepted, though apparently a bunch of others are.

gzt

gzt
16935 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256349 4-Jul-2024 20:07
Send private message

Murdoch publication endorses a Labour landslide and tries to stay on-side



https://www.stuff.co.nz/world-news/350331678/rupert-murdochs-sun-backs-labour-uk-election-first-time-two-decades

gzt

gzt
16935 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256356 4-Jul-2024 20:15
Send private message

ezbee: Also noting to not be like Boris Johnson who forgot his 'Photo Id' for earlier council elections. Got turned away. His party having added this requirement, and this being first General Election requiring this. Might be interesting if you don't drive and don't have a drivers license.

That's a genuinely nasty move in the UK context. It's the kind of place where a huge number of people just don't ever have a functional economic need for a drivers licence. I hope UK Labour sorts that out.

Handle9

11176 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256411 4-Jul-2024 20:38
Send private message

You can use a bus pass amount some other forms of id.

ezbee
2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3256413 4-Jul-2024 20:48
Send private message


There are a number of ID cards, and I guess UK/EU is more Photo IDey than us.
For 15 pounds from Post office, with a Teacher, Doctor, or Lawyer as referee.
https://www.postoffice.co.uk/identity/pass-card

 

Older people are well catered for, bus passes, and concession travel cards in UK have Photos? 

 

A range of travel documents issued to older people and disabled people are valid. They are:

 

Older person’s bus pass.
Disabled person’s bus pass.
Oyster 60+ card.
Freedom pass.
Scottish national entitlement card.
60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card.
Disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card.
Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass.

 

I guess Count Binface can use the anonymous elector’s document.

 

I did like my Credit card way back in the day with photo on it. 
Though no one seemed to look at the photo much before accepting anyway.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright