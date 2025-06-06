Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerInternet outage in Wellington?
amanzi

Amanzi
1281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319828 6-Jun-2025 11:18
Send private message

Anyone else experiencing an outage in Wellington? My Voyager connection has been done for about 15 minutes and am currently having to hotspot into Teams meetings - not ideal! Voyager status page says no issues....

Create new topic
NokiaRocks
364 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3381143 6-Jun-2025 11:18
Send private message

Same on bigpipe

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
froob
690 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3381144 6-Jun-2025 11:19
Send private message

Mines also down - Voyager in Wellington.




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

DjShadow
4064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3381145 6-Jun-2025 11:20
Send private message

My connection on One NZ down, workmates on Quic and 2degrees same thing



VygrNetworkMonkey
180 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381146 6-Jun-2025 11:20
Send private message

Heya @amanzi

 

There is a Chorus-related issue impacting the Wellington terminated services. This includes any UFB service that is 'tailed' to the Wellington Handover.

 

The impact is Chorus-wide, with a number of ISPs impacted.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

kennedybaird
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3381155 6-Jun-2025 11:25
Send private message

I dunno why it's not showing on the chorus outages map? https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map

jonherries
1386 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3381156 6-Jun-2025 11:25
Send private message

Yep down in Miramar on residential Spark UFB.

 

 

 

Jon

Jizah
232 posts

Master Geek


  #3381160 6-Jun-2025 11:30
Send private message

Skinny broadband down for me in Porirua



Mandroid
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3381161 6-Jun-2025 11:30
Send private message

Yep, also down in Strathmore Park on BigPipe fibre.

saf

saf
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3381163 6-Jun-2025 11:33
Send private message

There's a very large-scale Chorus outage happening currently, impacting what looks to be all ISPs, with circuits either based in or around Wellington, or going back to handovers in Wellington.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

pedrogarcia
250 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3381168 6-Jun-2025 11:36
Send private message

Internet working fine at my house in Mount Cook.  Home of Wellington's most reliable internet!  

b0untypure1
1426 posts

Uber Geek


  #3381172 6-Jun-2025 11:47
Send private message

Down for me on contact energy (backed by devoli) I'm based in porirua wellington




gz ftw

Zigg
383 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3381179 6-Jun-2025 11:56
Send private message

Down at my sister's work in Waikanae

Walmeister
25 posts

Geek


  #3381182 6-Jun-2025 11:59
Send private message

Out in Newtown (Skinny)

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381185 6-Jun-2025 12:01
Send private message

Gonna lock this - continue the discussion here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=319829 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright