Anyone else experiencing an outage in Wellington? My Voyager connection has been done for about 15 minutes and am currently having to hotspot into Teams meetings - not ideal! Voyager status page says no issues....
Same on bigpipe
My connection on One NZ down, workmates on Quic and 2degrees same thing
I dunno why it's not showing on the chorus outages map? https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map
Yep down in Miramar on residential Spark UFB.
Yep, also down in Strathmore Park on BigPipe fibre.
There's a very large-scale Chorus outage happening currently, impacting what looks to be all ISPs, with circuits either based in or around Wellington, or going back to handovers in Wellington.
Internet working fine at my house in Mount Cook. Home of Wellington's most reliable internet!
Down for me on contact energy (backed by devoli) I'm based in porirua wellington
Out in Newtown (Skinny)
