Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementANZ Credit Card reminders SMS only - no more email
allstarnz

1711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#296044 17-May-2022 05:20
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone know why ANZ canned email reminders for credit card statements?  It seems they only send them by SMS now.  To me this seems pretty backwards only mandating one way to get these reminders.  I know some people are dumb and fall for phishing emails, but surely this isn't it!?

 

I hardly have the phone with my NZ number on it active, so now I don't get these txts, it's really frustrating.  Even worse is their app doesn't even have the ability to send these via push notification.  ANZ really are so backwards sometimes.

 

Am I the only one annoyed by this ?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914800 17-May-2022 06:58
Send private message quote this post

Not an ANZ customer, but I didn't appreciate their sending a text at around 11:30pm Sunday asking me to confirm with a YES or NO an appointment I'd already asked to have cancelled. Poor communication is one of the reasons I didn't end up signing up... I visited my local branch only to be told I couldn't make an appointment to setup a business account and I had to do it all online. The online form only requested my details and none of the business details. I contacted them to ask what the process was because they hadn't even asked for the business name. I was told they'd get back to me in a couple of days and most of the information would be collected over the phone (I would have preferred to type it in). When I did receive a call, a whole week later, all they did was setup an appointment to visit the branch... the same branch I walked into a week earlier.

 

On the subject of credit card notifications, my ASB Visa statements seem to be arriving in the post later and later (DX). I'm now only receiving them a few days before the bill is due now.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914808 17-May-2022 07:25
Send private message quote this post

@SirHumphreyAppleby Why are the Visa Statements not emailed?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914810 17-May-2022 07:33
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@SirHumphreyAppleby Why are the Visa Statements not emailed?

 

 

They are made available via Internet banking, but I usually only login to pay my bill and therefore don't see the electronic statement until the day it's due. E-mail would be more convenient, but unless they are going to reduce their fees, I will continue to insist on a paper copy.



MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2914811 17-May-2022 07:42
Send private message quote this post

Why not just get them via email only and print them out on yourself at your convenience?

 

They will eventually raise their fees to a point that it will cost less for you to print them yourself.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914814 17-May-2022 07:50
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Why not just get them via email only and print them out on yourself at your convenience?

 

 

They don't e-mail them, so it's not an option.

MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2914818 17-May-2022 08:13
Send private message quote this post

Deleted my post mistaking you for an ANZ customer.

 


For ASB https://www.asb.co.nz/help/can-i-choose-to-stop-bank-statements-in-the-mail.html does this not help?

 

 

 

As for OP I don't remember getting text reminders when I had my low rate visa so I guess this is new.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Senecio
1548 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2914820 17-May-2022 08:21
Send private message quote this post

I'm with ANZ, also only receive reminders by SMS. Doesn't worry me, its not like the date changes every month. I just have my own reminder in my phone for the 12th calendar day of the month. 



allstarnz

1711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2914822 17-May-2022 08:26
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

As for OP I don't remember getting text reminders when I had my low rate visa so I guess this is new.

 

 

 

 

Yes, it changed recently.  Text is now the ONLY option for the reminders.  They used to email the reminder too.

 

It's not the statement, just a quick summary/reminder.  You can go onto internet banking for the credit card statement etc

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2914826 17-May-2022 08:40
Send private message quote this post

allstarnz:

 

Yes, it changed recently.  Text is now the ONLY option for the reminders.  They used to email the reminder too.

 

It's not the statement, just a quick summary/reminder.  You can go onto internet banking for the credit card statement etc

 

 

When you say 'reminder', do you mean a notification that a new CC statement is available - or some sort of reminder that a CC payment is coming up?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

alasta
5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2914831 17-May-2022 08:45
Send private message quote this post

I was surprised to hear that my dermatologist sent me an SMS a few hours prior to my appointment last week. I never received it as I don't use any form of instant messaging or social media, and I just assumed that email was the standard method of communication for all business interactions. 

Behodar
8372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914832 17-May-2022 08:49
Send private message quote this post

allstarnz:

 

Am I the only one annoyed by this ?

 

 

I'm not even with ANZ and it annoys me. When I broke my phone a couple of months ago I became acutely aware of the number of companies that blindly assume everyone has a phone. This ranged from trying to remotely log into work (we're supposed to use MS Authenticator, which doesn't have a desktop version*) to many websites that have it as a required field.

 

*I found a couple of desktop alternatives but neither worked: One immediately asked for my phone number, and the other began with "install the phone app to create your account, then log into it with the desktop app". Grr.

Senecio
1548 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2914834 17-May-2022 08:51
Send private message quote this post

It looks like this

 

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2914842 17-May-2022 09:26
Send private message quote this post

I got a feeling I read the paper one (or a note in the app) it was to do with Anti-Phishing

 

You need to opt-in for paper statements on the 'change for good' side. And being notified to deal to it online via SMS was more likely to thwart phishing fails as they can say 'we will never email you'?

 

 

 

/edit Bingo

 

Notified on Nov 17

 

 

Currently you receive an email alert when a new statement is available for your ANZ credit card/s, to remind you when your next payment is due. From 25 January 2022 you’ll receive this alert by SMS (text message) instead, in line with all our other account alerts.

 

You’ll receive all the same information, at the same time – you’ll just receive it by SMS instead of email.

 

..

 

 

We’ll never email you and ask for your log in details for ANZ goMoney, Internet Banking or Phone Banking. We’ll never ask for your bank details like your card or account number by email either. We’ll always ask you to log on to ANZ Internet Banking by typing anz.co.nz in your browser address bar, rather than by following a hyperlink. To confirm the authenticity of this email or to contact ANZ:

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916244 20-May-2022 06:45
Send private message quote this post

Heres a pro tip. 

 

 

 

Credit Card statement is the same day every month.... why not set a calendar reminder?

 

 

kiwiharry
870 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2916246 20-May-2022 07:03
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

Heres a pro tip. 


 


Credit Card statement is the same day every month.... why not set a calendar reminder?


 


Just double check your normal due date, as my ANZ Platinum Visa is due 21st of each month (or next business day if 21st falls on weekend or public holiday). I noticed from poster above that their normal due date looks to be 25th.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 