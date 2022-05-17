Does anyone know why ANZ canned email reminders for credit card statements? It seems they only send them by SMS now. To me this seems pretty backwards only mandating one way to get these reminders. I know some people are dumb and fall for phishing emails, but surely this isn't it!?

I hardly have the phone with my NZ number on it active, so now I don't get these txts, it's really frustrating. Even worse is their app doesn't even have the ability to send these via push notification. ANZ really are so backwards sometimes.

Am I the only one annoyed by this ?