DjShadow

#303895 18-Mar-2023 13:24
Received this e-mail overnight from Latitude Finance

 

We’re writing to you directly to update you on a recent cyber-attack that Latitude Financial is actively responding to. Regrettably, the attack has resulted in the theft of some customer data.

The attacker appears to have stolen personal information that was held by two Latitude service providers, impacting customers across both Australia and New Zealand.

As of today, we understand that approximately 103,000 identification documents, more than 97% of which are copies of drivers’ licenses, were stolen from one service provider. Approximately 225,000 customer records were stolen from a second service provider.

Latitude apologises to its customers, particularly those who were impacted. Please be assured we will contact you directly if your personal information has been disclosed.

We are working with the relevant authorities and have engaged cyber security specialists as we continue to do everything in our power to contain the attack.

As a valued Latitude customer, we thank you for your understanding and patience. Our services remain available and you should have confidence in using them.

Please continue to monitor Latitude’s website where we will be publishing further information as it becomes available.

Andrew Walduck
Chief Operating Officer

 

Story on stuff here: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/131524535/latitiude-financial-cyberattack-exposes-the-data-of-more-than-300000-customers-in-nz-and-australia

 

I've got one of their cards, I'm waiting to see if they confirm if my data is included but I'm ordering Credit Reports now just in case

qwertee
  #3051496 18-Mar-2023 13:48
I got the email too as user of a GEM CreditLine card, that I use occasionally for hire - purchases.
Nothing abnormal on my account.  So watching this space.

 

Cheers

gehenna
  #3051497 18-Mar-2023 13:49
It's not really your account you have to worry about, it's new accounts set up with your identity.

