Hi all! 👋

We've been a bit quiet here, but only because we have been full force and in the deep end of building our new network and improving our services. We'll have more to announce soon in a bigger post (hint: may include our most requested feature...), but for now we wanted to make an announcement on another highly requested feature!

Self-service rDNS is here! 🎉

This has been one of our highly requested features, and we're glad to deliver - and is available in your portal now.

This is however just v1, and there are some limitations and functionality coming soon - we just couldn't wait to get this out to you all!

Currently only IPv4 is supported, IPv6 is coming soon. Currently you can only modify rDNS for your primary static IP. If you have purchased an IP subnet in addition to your static IP, you can't modify rDNS for the subnet just yet. DNS delegation isn't supported yet.

(it's also likely fair to say the above features will roll out in roughly this order too)

Another note is if you've requested rDNS manually from us in the past, it won't be showing in the portal - but feel free to add it, it'll just overwrite any existing record for your IP. 😊

Some screengrabs to tantalize the tastebuds:

Accessing rDNS through your portal menu:

Adding an rDNS record:

Viewing rDNS records on your account:

A quic(k) note of thanks to our beta testers for testing this functionality out too - they've been hard at work testing not only this, but a bunch of new features being announced soon!

Thanks as always for your support! 🧡 Watch this space for more announcements soon.

P.S. Like what we're doing? We'd love your vote for this year's Broadband People's Choice Award! https://www.judgify.me/public-voting/2023