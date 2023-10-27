Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Self-service rDNS is here!
#310519 27-Oct-2023 14:44
Hi all! 👋

 

We've been a bit quiet here, but only because we have been full force and in the deep end of building our new network and improving our services. We'll have more to announce soon in a bigger post (hint: may include our most requested feature...), but for now we wanted to make an announcement on another highly requested feature!

 

Self-service rDNS is here! 🎉

 

This has been one of our highly requested features, and we're glad to deliver - and is available in your portal now.

 

This is however just v1, and there are some limitations and functionality coming soon - we just couldn't wait to get this out to you all!

 

     

  1. Currently only IPv4 is supported, IPv6 is coming soon.
  2. Currently you can only modify rDNS for your primary static IP. If you have purchased an IP subnet in addition to your static IP, you can't modify rDNS for the subnet just yet.
  3. DNS delegation isn't supported yet.

 

(it's also likely fair to say the above features will roll out in roughly this order too)

 

Another note is if you've requested rDNS manually from us in the past, it won't be showing in the portal - but feel free to add it, it'll just overwrite any existing record for your IP. 😊

 

Some screengrabs to tantalize the tastebuds:

 

Accessing rDNS through your portal menu:

 

 

Adding an rDNS record:

 

 

Viewing rDNS records on your account:

 

 

A quic(k) note of thanks to our beta testers for testing this functionality out too - they've been hard at work testing not only this, but a bunch of new features being announced soon!

 

Thanks as always for your support! 🧡 Watch this space for more announcements soon.

 

P.S. Like what we're doing? We'd love your vote for this year's Broadband People's Choice Award! https://www.judgify.me/public-voting/2023




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
  #3152757 27-Oct-2023 14:52
This is very cool! Thanks for everything you do!




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
cat
  #3152762 27-Oct-2023 15:06
As per the most requested feature a few of us already have it in beta too (just teasing you all) and performance has been awesome.

 

But thanks @quic! So glad to see self service rDNS and also in-case anyone has missed it they do have rDNS on IPv6 as from a few days ago (just not able to be customized I don't think yet).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Lias
  #3152775 27-Oct-2023 15:34
Very nice, I like!




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #3152777 27-Oct-2023 15:50
Amazing work as always team!




Quic "Sprinter" - Ref (Free setup): R536299EPGOCN

 

Home Lab Stuff: Smokeping

mentalinc
  #3152782 27-Oct-2023 16:08
Just waiting for my contract to complete before moving over




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

lloydw
  #3152787 27-Oct-2023 16:49
Thank you! Keep the updates coming 👏

bigalow
#3152839 27-Oct-2023 17:06
👍

 

don't know why any other ISP has not ever done this before




 

 

 

