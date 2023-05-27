I am looking for a soundbar that meets the following wishlist:

Compact.

HDMI

Wifi

Ethernet

Bluetooth

Atmos (possibly won't work in a compact form factor or inside the 'budget'.

In terms of sound quality priority, it goes Normal TV (Streamed), Movies, Music then Games. I don't want anything that is rubbish at any of them.

I don't want anything with a separate subwoofer as that defeats the compact requirement.

Budget I'd love to stay under $500, but I acknowledge with that list of requirements that may be tough to impossible. I'd rather get something great than save $100 or so.