I am looking for a soundbar that meets the following wishlist:
Compact.
HDMI
Wifi
Ethernet
Bluetooth
Atmos (possibly won't work in a compact form factor or inside the 'budget'.
In terms of sound quality priority, it goes Normal TV (Streamed), Movies, Music then Games. I don't want anything that is rubbish at any of them.
I don't want anything with a separate subwoofer as that defeats the compact requirement.
Budget I'd love to stay under $500, but I acknowledge with that list of requirements that may be tough to impossible. I'd rather get something great than save $100 or so.