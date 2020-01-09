Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny VoLTE availability?
Sean2842

40 posts

Geek


#262196 9-Jan-2020 18:39
Hi, will skinny customers be able to benefit from spark VoLTE since they share the same network? 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2389202 9-Jan-2020 18:40
Yes, not launched yet though.




Sean2842

40 posts

Geek


  #2389204 9-Jan-2020 18:43
alright well I guess when spark complete the role out skinny will announce it. 

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2389207 9-Jan-2020 18:47
If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2389209 9-Jan-2020 18:55
Just remember network being capable of supporting such functionality, and everything being ready for it are two very different things.

 

 

 

stuff like training, processes and tools are all extremely important to making it a success. 




Sean2842

40 posts

Geek


  #2389316 9-Jan-2020 20:51
coffeebaron: If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)

 

yup, whenever I make a call I always check to see If I've got it lol 

jalvares
27 posts

Geek


  #2390580 12-Jan-2020 12:08
Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2390588 12-Jan-2020 14:27
jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 




old3eyes
8864 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2390645 12-Jan-2020 15:37
hio77:

jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 



My Moto G4 Plus has a switch for VOLTE that is currently greyed out. Hoping that when Skinny turns it on that the switch comes to life.




halper86
486 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2390696 12-Jan-2020 19:47
My iPhone 11 Pro Max works with volte on spark. I hope skinny gets support soon

jalvares
27 posts

Geek


  #2390851 13-Jan-2020 10:37
old3eyes:
hio77:

 

jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 

 



My Moto G4 Plus has a switch for VOLTE that is currently greyed out. Hoping that when Skinny turns it on that the switch comes to life.

 

 

 

Same on my Nokia 8.1. But the OEM requires to incorporate mobile providers settings in their phones for LTE services to work. Not sure how its done, I believe it depends on the MNO's preferences in providing their network settings to OEM's.

 

But now GSMA has started a service called "Network Settings Exchange" which will put an end to all these issues in the near future.

 

https://imeidb.gsma.com/nsx/index#

 

 

 

In the participants list NZ mobile operators are nowhere seen. Hopefully they will sign up very soon

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2390857 13-Jan-2020 10:42
jalvares:

 

But the OEM requires to incorporate mobile providers settings in their phones for LTE services to work. Not sure how its done, I believe it depends on the MNO's preferences in providing their network settings to OEM's.

 

 

Correct. otherwise you can root and force it.. but that's pretty ugly and unsupported.

 

jalvares:

 

But now GSMA has started a service called "Network Settings Exchange" which will put an end to all these issues in the near future.

 

https://imeidb.gsma.com/nsx/index#

 

 

 

In the participants list NZ mobile operators are nowhere seen. Hopefully they will sign up very soon

 

 

First i've personally heard of this. it's iver Rel 14 or Rel 15 that adds such functionality to the LTE Spec too though.




wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563567 14-Sep-2020 11:11
I noticed last week sometime when looking at the wife's phone (Galaxy A51 on Skinny) that it is showing VoLTE symbol. Anyone else noticed this popping up in the last week or two?

 

My OnePlus3 is supposedly VoLTE capable, but I wonder if it would require a non-existent software update to enable it, or maybe it needs band28 support? 

gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2563637 14-Sep-2020 11:50
Where was your OnePlus3 sourced from ? if it does indeed lack B28 support your not going get much benefit form VoLTE even if we enabled it.




wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563642 14-Sep-2020 11:57
Thanks for the reply, OP3 was bought from PBTech originally, but it would have been parallel imported I would say, and none of the OP3 phones support Band 28 no matter where they were sourced from. 

 

Would there be any way to get it working in areas with 4G on other bands, or is it just not worthwhile?

ztytian
31 posts

Geek


  #2565608 15-Sep-2020 23:13
wratterus:

 

Thanks for the reply, OP3 was bought from PBTech originally, but it would have been parallel imported I would say, and none of the OP3 phones support Band 28 no matter where they were sourced from. 

 

Would there be any way to get it working in areas with 4G on other bands, or is it just not worthwhile?

 

 

Would it be possible? Technically yes, as it's a Qualcomm device, but it wouldn't be something supported by Spark officially and you'd run the risk of ruining your phone (as it does require a bit of fidgeting with the baseband).

 

Not sure if OnePlus 3 checks for signatures of VoLTE profiles, if so, you'll have to find the Spark IMS profile and essentially force it onto the baseband. If it doesn't, then placing the file somewhere in the OS along with all the other VoLTE profiles should do the trick (root required). Personally I've been able to get Spark VoLTE working on my Pixel 2 XL & OnePlus 7 Pro.

 

Seeing that OP3 doesn't support B28 I'd say there's little to no reason to bother tho.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
