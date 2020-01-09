wratterus: Thanks for the reply, OP3 was bought from PBTech originally, but it would have been parallel imported I would say, and none of the OP3 phones support Band 28 no matter where they were sourced from. Would there be any way to get it working in areas with 4G on other bands, or is it just not worthwhile?

Would it be possible? Technically yes, as it's a Qualcomm device, but it wouldn't be something supported by Spark officially and you'd run the risk of ruining your phone (as it does require a bit of fidgeting with the baseband).

Not sure if OnePlus 3 checks for signatures of VoLTE profiles, if so, you'll have to find the Spark IMS profile and essentially force it onto the baseband. If it doesn't, then placing the file somewhere in the OS along with all the other VoLTE profiles should do the trick (root required). Personally I've been able to get Spark VoLTE working on my Pixel 2 XL & OnePlus 7 Pro.

Seeing that OP3 doesn't support B28 I'd say there's little to no reason to bother tho.