Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark now peering Cloudflare DNS locally?
fabianz03

75 posts

Master Geek


#298467 19-Jun-2022 21:13
Recently did a DNS Leak test and found that it resolves to a server based in Auckland.

 

Before this it will resolve to Sydney, did Spark finally peer Cloudflare locally now?Excuse the terminologies, not a network expert, just something I noticed.

 

 

 

MaxineN
1024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2931839 19-Jun-2022 21:33
Confirmed it with a mate in welly also on spark. They’re definitely peering in Auckland now.

Even if it’s late, nice job.


Edit oh I spoke too soon. Gz is still going to syd on said spark connection. However 1.1.1.1 is going to Auckland.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10959 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931847 19-Jun-2022 22:19
Even on 2degrees it appears Geekzone (and other Cloudflare sites) goes via Sydney currently.




nztim
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2931899 19-Jun-2022 22:39
Okay so this is weird

 

speed.cloudflaire.com takes me to Auckland

 

 

However tracert to www.geekzone.co.nz takes me to Sydney

 

 

Edit: Using Sky Broadband



djtOtago
806 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2931900 19-Jun-2022 22:49
Looks like ipv6 goes to Auckland. ipv4 via Sydney on Slingshot

 

