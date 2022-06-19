Recently did a DNS Leak test and found that it resolves to a server based in Auckland.
Before this it will resolve to Sydney, did Spark finally peer Cloudflare locally now?Excuse the terminologies, not a network expert, just something I noticed.
Even on 2degrees it appears Geekzone (and other Cloudflare sites) goes via Sydney currently.
Okay so this is weird
speed.cloudflaire.com takes me to Auckland
However tracert to www.geekzone.co.nz takes me to Sydney
Edit: Using Sky Broadband
Looks like ipv6 goes to Auckland. ipv4 via Sydney on Slingshot