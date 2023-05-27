Hi,



I need to purchase my own cellphone and data plan for a new job.

Presently on Vodafone/One for current work cellphone and home internet.



Have checked all providers for a deal on handset payment options, and then associated monthly data plans and even home broadband if there is a discount option on offer there.



Skinny seems easily the best deal at the moment, with data plans at $50 instead of similar options from the other main 3 (Vodafone, spark and 2deg) all sitting at $60.



Max speed Home broadband fibre plans are $80 instead of $89



Question is what’s the catch here?

Is the service offering still good, is the support ok (can’t be worse than some others…)



Generally are there any gotchas with Skinny as these prices are well less than others.



Thanks.