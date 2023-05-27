Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why are Skinny so cheap? Easily most competitive at the moment for data plans.
#304670 27-May-2023 02:21
Hi,

I need to purchase my own cellphone and data plan for a new job.
Presently on Vodafone/One for current work cellphone and home internet.

Have checked all providers for a deal on handset payment options, and then associated monthly data plans and even home broadband if there is a discount option on offer there.

Skinny seems easily the best deal at the moment, with data plans at $50 instead of similar options from the other main 3 (Vodafone, spark and 2deg) all sitting at $60.

Max speed Home broadband fibre plans are $80 instead of $89

Question is what’s the catch here?
Is the service offering still good, is the support ok (can’t be worse than some others…)

Generally are there any gotchas with Skinny as these prices are well less than others.

Thanks.

  #3079930 27-May-2023 07:06
Discount arm of a big player. Less frills. Focusing on online support over call etc.

Think how jetstar is to qantas. The more you can rope in of a certain market. The more profit and opportunities to pass it on a little there is.

They target no frills people looking for cheap. Thats who they get. And if they don't, big brother still does to spread the profit anyway.

https://www.skinny.co.nz/about

