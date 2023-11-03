Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OneNZ VoIP Settings on tp-link modem
Asterus

11 posts

Geek


#310586 3-Nov-2023 13:50
Send private message quote this post

OneNZ VoIP Settings on tp-link modem

 

Howdy folks!

 

Short Story

 

My VoIP (voice over IP) with OneNZ does not work.

 

My request is: does anyone have the VoIP settings so that I can set up my tp-link modem to get my VoIP with OneNZ working?

 

Long Story

 

I have spent considerable time searching for and reading up on modem settings including here at GeekZone to get VoIP working on my modem. My new service provider is OneNZ.

 

After a few days of joining OneNZ and getting my fiber broadband working successfully, I contacted OneNZ to work on my VoIP issue. I was told by OneNZ that they only support VoIP on the modems they supply. I wasn't told this at the time of my initial inquiry and subsequent move to OneNZ.

 

Be that as it may, they offered to send me a OneNZ approved modem. I declined as it is a Huawei modem. My reasons for not wanting a Huawei modem (ill-founded or not) is for another discussion, although you may guess why.

 

History

 

I was previously with MyRepublic. They provided me the VoIP settings I needed for the modem to get my landline working. When they closed shop just recently I moved to 2degrees (that was a massive disaster, there are no words to describe just how atrocious their after-sales help was). I then moved to OneNZ – was my wife’s preference right from the start.

 

Fiber broadband is working fine, but unfortunately, things aren’t looking too great on the OneNZ VoIP front. However, at my insistence, they provided me the Registrar Address to replace my previous MyRepublic one.

 

For the Registrar Address, my previous MyRepublic SIP was “sip.myrepublic.co.nz”, and this was also copied to the SIP Proxy field, and the Outgoing Proxy field according to MyRepublic’s settings documentation. Under MyRepublic it all worked well.

 

Things I have done

 

OneNZ advised I should use “live.vodafone.com” and enter that into the Registrar Address field. I did that, and copied it to the other two places as well. No go.

 

I added “sip” in front of it and various other permutations of it, all no go. I found some more possible settings on GeekZone, including different port numbers, tried them as well, no go.

 

My reading through GeekZone on this matter seems to tell me that OneNZ does not pass on VoIP or SIP settings to end users for security reasons, and also because users may mess things up and then can’t call 111. So to avoid culpability, I assume, they don’t pass these details on, but rather, they do it themselves. They do this by presetting OneNZ modems that end users have to obtain, or another party does it for them, you know what I mean.

 

And what modems do they use? Huawei! And OneNZ is concerned about security.

 

Summary

 

So, there’s my predicament. I am not able to use a third party VoIP provider, it has to be with my broadband provider.

 

So, in the event that the VoIP settings are available for OneNZ, does anyone know what they are? I need the SIP, Port number, and any other info that may be needed.

 

Or is my only route, apart from going to yet another provider which I really, really do not want to do, to get the accursed Huawei modem?

 

Mind you, could I not log into the Huawei modem, grab the info I need, then enter that into my tp-link modem?

 

Well folks, sorry for the long write. But hopefully some of you may be able to help, or at least confirm (or correct) my thoughts as stated above.

 

Kind regards,

 

Asterus.

MaxineN
Max
1276 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3155445 3-Nov-2023 14:01
Hiya

 

Sorry we're not going to provide the settings. Only our gear is approved and support.

 

There are other dedicated VOIP providers that will supply the settings dedicated for this and would suit your needs however with us it's our gear only sorry.




Linux
10238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155465 3-Nov-2023 14:44
@Asterus ' live.vodafone.com ' was the WAP Gateway APN on the mobile data network

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12936 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155466 3-Nov-2023 14:50
Asterus:

 

 

 

So, there’s my predicament. I am not able to use a third party VoIP provider, it has to be with my broadband provider.

 

 

May I ask why ? 

 

 

 

One are within their rights to not disclose settings etc, stupid as it seems.  It just avoids anyone from causing issues on their network, and keeps support calls down from users with dodgy Aliexpress sourced ATA's etc :D

 

 




michaelmurfy
cat
12125 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155471 3-Nov-2023 15:13
And what modems do they use? Huawei! And OneNZ is concerned about security.

 

You do know TP-Link is yet another Chinese brand much like Huawei right?

 

I'm actually going to argue the point with you saying Huawei is insecure. The fact is, One NZ can manage those routers, push firmware updates etc where many home users will normally grab a router, plug it in and leave it alone causing it to potentially become vulnerable over time due to lack of updates applied. Sure, there may be backdoors or vulnerabilities in Huawei gear but there is also likely the same backdoors or vulnerabilities in TP-Link gear too.

 

So, take their router if your want phone. That is the only way this is ever going to work. You can configure this router with DHCP to sit in a double-nat behind your main router or use it as your main router - that part is up to you.




huckster
691 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155514 3-Nov-2023 16:39
So, there’s my predicament. I am not able to use a third party VoIP provider, it has to be with my broadband provider.

 

As someone else has asked, why not? Works for me.

 

So, in the event that the VoIP settings are available for OneNZ, does anyone know what they are? I need the SIP, Port number, and any other info that may be needed.

 

No-one knows. You have to use their modem.

 

Or is my only route, apart from going to yet another provider which I really, really do not want to do, to get the accursed Huawei modem?

 

These modems work. They are not cursed.

 

Mind you, could I not log into the Huawei modem, grab the info I need, then enter that into my tp-link modem?

 

No.

 

 

RunningMan
7882 posts

Uber Geek


  #3155521 3-Nov-2023 16:53
Asterus:[snip] I was told by OneNZ that they only support VoIP on the modems they supply. I wasn't told this at the time of my initial inquiry and subsequent move to OneNZ.

 

 

For future reference, the primary broadband plans page has links in both the Important things to know and Terms & Conditions sections to the specific BYO modem [router?] terms.

 

Voice calling over broadband (VOIP) is only available on our One NZ modems; DN8245, Ultra Hub range, HG659, or newer One NZ Modems.

 

 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12936 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155543 3-Nov-2023 18:00
My issue with Huawei is not security, but the fact they keep losing my settings :) Tried two different models and both behaved the same... Im just cursed ;) 




nztim
2777 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3155589 3-Nov-2023 19:15
Find an RSP that does voice over the ONT then use what ever router you want.




shk292
2679 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3155594 3-Nov-2023 19:36
There's no answer given on why the VOIP provider has to be the RSP so I'll ignore that.

 

My advice:

 

     

  1. transfer your phone number to Hero VOIP or a similar VOIP specialist.  
  2. Buy a Grandstream ATA such as this one: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETGSM26085/Grandstream-HT801-Telephone-Adapter-Single-Port-FX
  3. Enjoy the freedom of being able to use whatever hardware and providers you like and knowing all the settings you need to make things work.  And it's cheaper

 

 

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155892 4-Nov-2023 18:10
I’d suggest asking if One do SIPONT or Voice over ONT. I know 2degrees do SIPONT so it removes the need for this kind of thing.

cyril7
8948 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3155899 4-Nov-2023 18:31
Hi just to add, I have several clients on Voda fibre connections that I support with either 2talk or Hero VoIp connections, so not sure why you think you must use what Voda provide, as that's clearly not correct.

Cyril

MaxineN
Max
1276 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3155918 4-Nov-2023 19:06
Chills: I’d suggest asking if One do SIPONT or Voice over ONT. I know 2degrees do SIPONT so it removes the need for this kind of thing.

 

 

 

Hiya

 

No we don't sorry.

 

 




Asterus

11 posts

Geek


  #3156269 5-Nov-2023 16:28
Thank you all for your comments, advice, recommendations, and thoughts on the matter. Much appreciated!

