OneNZ VoIP Settings on tp-link modem

Howdy folks!

Short Story

My VoIP (voice over IP) with OneNZ does not work.

My request is: does anyone have the VoIP settings so that I can set up my tp-link modem to get my VoIP with OneNZ working?

Long Story

I have spent considerable time searching for and reading up on modem settings including here at GeekZone to get VoIP working on my modem. My new service provider is OneNZ.

After a few days of joining OneNZ and getting my fiber broadband working successfully, I contacted OneNZ to work on my VoIP issue. I was told by OneNZ that they only support VoIP on the modems they supply. I wasn't told this at the time of my initial inquiry and subsequent move to OneNZ.

Be that as it may, they offered to send me a OneNZ approved modem. I declined as it is a Huawei modem. My reasons for not wanting a Huawei modem (ill-founded or not) is for another discussion, although you may guess why.

History

I was previously with MyRepublic. They provided me the VoIP settings I needed for the modem to get my landline working. When they closed shop just recently I moved to 2degrees (that was a massive disaster, there are no words to describe just how atrocious their after-sales help was). I then moved to OneNZ – was my wife’s preference right from the start.

Fiber broadband is working fine, but unfortunately, things aren’t looking too great on the OneNZ VoIP front. However, at my insistence, they provided me the Registrar Address to replace my previous MyRepublic one.

For the Registrar Address, my previous MyRepublic SIP was “sip.myrepublic.co.nz”, and this was also copied to the SIP Proxy field, and the Outgoing Proxy field according to MyRepublic’s settings documentation. Under MyRepublic it all worked well.

Things I have done

OneNZ advised I should use “live.vodafone.com” and enter that into the Registrar Address field. I did that, and copied it to the other two places as well. No go.

I added “sip” in front of it and various other permutations of it, all no go. I found some more possible settings on GeekZone, including different port numbers, tried them as well, no go.

My reading through GeekZone on this matter seems to tell me that OneNZ does not pass on VoIP or SIP settings to end users for security reasons, and also because users may mess things up and then can’t call 111. So to avoid culpability, I assume, they don’t pass these details on, but rather, they do it themselves. They do this by presetting OneNZ modems that end users have to obtain, or another party does it for them, you know what I mean.

And what modems do they use? Huawei! And OneNZ is concerned about security.

Summary

So, there’s my predicament. I am not able to use a third party VoIP provider, it has to be with my broadband provider.

So, in the event that the VoIP settings are available for OneNZ, does anyone know what they are? I need the SIP, Port number, and any other info that may be needed.

Or is my only route, apart from going to yet another provider which I really, really do not want to do, to get the accursed Huawei modem?

Mind you, could I not log into the Huawei modem, grab the info I need, then enter that into my tp-link modem?

Well folks, sorry for the long write. But hopefully some of you may be able to help, or at least confirm (or correct) my thoughts as stated above.

Kind regards,

Asterus.