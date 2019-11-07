Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#260033 7-Nov-2019 17:03
Bit uncertain where to post this (mods feel free to move it somewhere more appropriate if there is something), but this seems to be the forum where the people who could best respond to it would be: There's a meeting on the North Shore about the dangers of 5G, this Monday at 7 at the Taka War Memorial Hall. It's by people who are genuinely concerned but misguided, using far-from-credible sources for their info. Is there anyone who's sufficiently knowledgeable in the field who can go along and correct the misinformation that'll be spread? It would require someone who's fairly knowledgeable about the whole field, i.e. who can respond to the misinformation without having to look up the details first, and also who's good at presenting that information in a fairly non-confrontational (not "you people are all loonies") manner.

hio77
  #2349585 7-Nov-2019 17:12
Northshore? @Linux must be leading them..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Linux
  #2349586 7-Nov-2019 17:15
I would just ignore them anything you say will not change anything

richms
  #2349587 7-Nov-2019 17:17
I just always laugh react at those posts on facebook in the local pages and then eventually the OP will turn off comments or delete it. Minority of idiots shouldnt be listened to or engaged.




Richard rich.ms



neb

neb

  #2349589 7-Nov-2019 17:23
Linux: I would just ignore them anything you say will not change anything

 

 

Yeah, but anything *they* say has the potential to change things, that's what I'm worried about. If they can convince some politicians that there's a lot of opposition to 5G deployment...

Senecio
  #2349591 7-Nov-2019 17:31
I'd love to go but I just couldn't stand there and maintain a straight face. I'd burst out in fits of laughter with every word.

DjShadow
  #2349592 7-Nov-2019 17:32
What is the bet they have zero knowledge about the frequency bands Vodafone and Spark are using initially. 

neb

neb

  #2349596 7-Nov-2019 17:39
DjShadow:

What is the bet they have zero knowledge about the frequency bands Vodafone and Spark are using initially. 

 

 

Yeah, I assume it'll all be FR1 which is the range that's been in use for years without killing anyone, and all the crap is about FR2 which I can't see anyone using much because it's got pretty much everything going against it.



PDAMan
  #2349597 7-Nov-2019 17:41
I suspect it's a waste of time. It's a bit like anti-vaxxers and the people who say contrails are an attempt by governments to control the people. You can't argue with these people using logic. I was told that I was contributing to male sterility in the 80's when I was selling 2-way radios for Tait's. I was exposed to 30 Watts daily and had healthy kids. This wireless stuff is a terrible thing.




Luigi
Helping companies with location based problem solving, blogs and social media
SolomoConsulting
Find me on LinkedIn
Blog http://luigicappel.wordpress.com
Check out my songwriting

DjShadow
  #2349599 7-Nov-2019 17:48
neb:
DjShadow:

 

What is the bet they have zero knowledge about the frequency bands Vodafone and Spark are using initially. 

 

Yeah, I assume it'll all be FR1 which is the range that's been in use for years without killing anyone, and all the crap is about FR2 which I can't see anyone using much because it's got pretty much everything going against it.

 

My understanding is Vodafone are using 3500mhz and Spark are using 2600mhz, no idea what 2degrees are doing

snnet
  #2349653 7-Nov-2019 18:51
2600mhz? but won't that affect my toaster?

CYaBro
  #2349662 7-Nov-2019 18:56
There's one coming up in Oamaru as well...

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2349671 7-Nov-2019 19:23
snnet:

2600mhz? but won't that affect my toaster?


Only as much as it already has..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

neb

neb

  #2349721 7-Nov-2019 19:39
PDAMan:

I suspect it's a waste of time. It's a bit like anti-vaxxers and the people who say contrails are an attempt by governments to control the people. You can't argue with these people using logic. I was told that I was contributing to male sterility in the 80's when I was selling 2-way radios for Tait's. I was exposed to 30 Watts daily and had healthy kids. This wireless stuff is a terrible thing.

 

 

The Chemtrails stuff is actually quite entertaining, to be an anti-vaxxer you only need to know nothing about medicine but to be a Chemtrails conspiracist you need to know nothing about aerodynamics, meteorology, aircraft design, chemistry, the atmosphere, ... . It also makes it much easier to shoot down because even the tiniest bit of knowledge about any one of those will break it completely.

 

 

Lesson for someone starting a conspiracy theory: Either make sure it only requires complete ignorance of a single field in order to work, or make it non-falsifiable, e.g. the White Genocide Conspiracy Theory.

neb

neb

  #2349722 7-Nov-2019 19:41
snnet:

2600mhz? but won't that affect my toaster?

 

 

Not, it'll affect your aspidistras. 2650 is the one that affects toasters.

empacher48
  #2349768 7-Nov-2019 20:40
I don't live there, but I'd go along. Just to add to the following meetings I have been to:

 

  • Anti vax meeting
  • Flat Earth Society
  • Chemtrailers
  • Anti 4G brigade
  • Anti 3G brigade
  • Anti Cellular phone brigade
  • No smart meters
  • No smart water meters
  • I stand in front of the microwave Anonymous

I think I saw the Anti 3G people at the Anti 4G meeting, so I'll probably see the same people at the 5G one.. Unless the chemtrails got to them and forced them to stand in front of the microwave and are now buried in the flat earth.

Backblaze unlimited backup



