Bit uncertain where to post this (mods feel free to move it somewhere more appropriate if there is something), but this seems to be the forum where the people who could best respond to it would be: There's a meeting on the North Shore about the dangers of 5G, this Monday at 7 at the Taka War Memorial Hall. It's by people who are genuinely concerned but misguided, using far-from-credible sources for their info. Is there anyone who's sufficiently knowledgeable in the field who can go along and correct the misinformation that'll be spread? It would require someone who's fairly knowledgeable about the whole field, i.e. who can respond to the misinformation without having to look up the details first, and also who's good at presenting that information in a fairly non-confrontational (not "you people are all loonies") manner.