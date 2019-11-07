Linux: I would just ignore them anything you say will not change anything
Yeah, but anything *they* say has the potential to change things, that's what I'm worried about. If they can convince some politicians that there's a lot of opposition to 5G deployment...
I'd love to go but I just couldn't stand there and maintain a straight face. I'd burst out in fits of laughter with every word.
What is the bet they have zero knowledge about the frequency bands Vodafone and Spark are using initially.
Yeah, I assume it'll all be FR1 which is the range that's been in use for years without killing anyone, and all the crap is about FR2 which I can't see anyone using much because it's got pretty much everything going against it.
I suspect it's a waste of time. It's a bit like anti-vaxxers and the people who say contrails are an attempt by governments to control the people. You can't argue with these people using logic. I was told that I was contributing to male sterility in the 80's when I was selling 2-way radios for Tait's. I was exposed to 30 Watts daily and had healthy kids. This wireless stuff is a terrible thing.
My understanding is Vodafone are using 3500mhz and Spark are using 2600mhz, no idea what 2degrees are doing
There's one coming up in Oamaru as well...
The Chemtrails stuff is actually quite entertaining, to be an anti-vaxxer you only need to know nothing about medicine but to be a Chemtrails conspiracist you need to know nothing about aerodynamics, meteorology, aircraft design, chemistry, the atmosphere, ... . It also makes it much easier to shoot down because even the tiniest bit of knowledge about any one of those will break it completely.
Lesson for someone starting a conspiracy theory: Either make sure it only requires complete ignorance of a single field in order to work, or make it non-falsifiable, e.g. the White Genocide Conspiracy Theory.
2600mhz? but won't that affect my toaster?
Not, it'll affect your aspidistras. 2650 is the one that affects toasters.
I don't live there, but I'd go along. Just to add to the following meetings I have been to:
I think I saw the Anti 3G people at the Anti 4G meeting, so I'll probably see the same people at the 5G one.. Unless the chemtrails got to them and forced them to stand in front of the microwave and are now buried in the flat earth.