Hi all,

I recently bought a new Samsung SSD for my parents old HP laptop to speed it up a bit, I did a system restore before cloning to get rid of everything as I thought this might help also as my parents did not need anything retained. I used the Samsung migration software to clone the old HDD to the SSD after the system restore and everything went fine, the computer shuts down and starts up fine.

But I have just found that when performing a restart the computer shows the below writing:

"Boot Device Not Found

Please Install an operating system on your hard disk

Hard Disk (3F0)

F2 System Diagnostics

For more information please visit: www.hp.com/go/techcenter/startup"

I have tried changing the bios thing to legacy as some suggest, but then it would not start up at all, so I switched that back.

Most of the information I find online about this issue relates to people who have a computer that will not start at all, but in my case it is only a problem when restarting.

I have searched a lot online and found one other person who had the same issue who was recomended to re-arrange to boot order to the CD Rom drive first and then the SSD, I think this may be a fix for a mechanical hard drive to give it time to spin up before the system looks for startup software and may not be a fix for an SSD?

Anyone had the same issue or know a fix for it? considering how common it is for people to upgrade old HDD's to SSD's I thought this problem may be more common and therefor have more people providing answers but I have had no luck finding a fix yet.