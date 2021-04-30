Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsNew SSD, now faced with "Boot Device Not Found" on restart only.
David321

234 posts

Master Geek


#284561 30-Apr-2021 13:20
Hi all,

 

 

 

I recently bought a new Samsung SSD for my parents old HP laptop to speed it up a bit, I did a system restore before cloning to get rid of everything as I thought this might help also as my parents did not need anything retained. I used the Samsung migration software to clone the old HDD to the SSD after the system restore and everything went fine, the computer shuts down and starts up fine.

 

But I have just found that when performing a restart the computer shows the below writing:

 

"Boot Device Not Found

 

Please Install an operating system on your hard disk

 

Hard Disk (3F0)

 

F2 System Diagnostics

 

For more information please visit: www.hp.com/go/techcenter/startup"

 

 

 

I have tried changing the bios thing to legacy as some suggest, but then it would not start up at all, so I switched that back.

 

Most of the information I find online about this issue relates to people who have a computer that will not start at all, but in my case it is only a problem when restarting.

 

I have searched a lot online and found one other person who had the same issue who was recomended to re-arrange to boot order to the CD Rom drive first and then the SSD, I think this may be a fix for a mechanical hard drive to give it time to spin up before the system looks for startup software and may not be a fix for an SSD?

 

Anyone had the same issue or know a fix for it? considering how common it is for people to upgrade old HDD's to SSD's I thought this problem may be more common and therefor have more people providing answers but I have had no luck finding a fix yet.

 




_David_

 1 | 2
Oblivian
6665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700110 30-Apr-2021 13:30
Disable fast boot as a test.

 

Failing that, when you did the clone. Did you have advanced options to do all partitions. They have hidden driver/recovery partitions and so on. And the boot pointers may be wrong and trying to launch one of those (like WinRE) thinking it is sad.

 

As that somethin in the HP UEFI bios hooking it and not being able to locate what it is expecting. You may find boot mode has Windows Boot Manager and a HDD mentioned. With HDD being normal for startup but boot manager missing for reboot?

MadEngineer
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2700111 30-Apr-2021 13:31
Use the original HDD to create the recovery media. Boot from recovery and reinstall on the ssd.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

frankv
5111 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2700126 30-Apr-2021 14:30
Is this a SATA or nvme (M.2, PCIe) disk? Older BIOSes won't boot from nvme.

 

 



David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700135 30-Apr-2021 15:24
SATA




_David_

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700136 30-Apr-2021 15:29
Oblivian:

 

Disable fast boot as a test.

 

Failing that, when you did the clone. Did you have advanced options to do all partitions. They have hidden driver/recovery partitions and so on. And the boot pointers may be wrong and trying to launch one of those (like WinRE) thinking it is sad.

 

As that somethin in the HP UEFI bios hooking it and not being able to locate what it is expecting. You may find boot mode has Windows Boot Manager and a HDD mentioned. With HDD being normal for startup but boot manager missing for reboot?

 

 

 

 

Hi there,

 

Did not see those options at all. I will try to disable fastboot now, as for the other part about the computer not being able to find something because it may be listed as an HDD could you tell me how to change it to SSD? sorry if that is not what you meant, it was a bit technical for me, id consider my computer skills intermediate.




_David_

Oblivian
6665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700185 30-Apr-2021 16:49
We won't go down the deep hole of that just yet if we can help it then :) Involves boot order, and checking the disks bootmgr entries using BCDEdit.

 

The most common can point finger at is FastBoot. Reboots sort of flush to disk/ram and expect to start straight away. And sometimes.. just can't

 

Or the device gets put into low power state and doesn't know how to start it again. Theres a BIOS option in HPs for startup/boot delay to try get around it. Could also be some options there for default boot order that may be tripping it up.

 

Make sure it has the latest BIOS too. May not be sending right shutdown/startup commands to the SSD/drive. Like someone else said, it can effect different drive types.

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700205 30-Apr-2021 18:21
Oblivian:

 

We won't go down the deep hole of that just yet if we can help it then :) Involves boot order, and checking the disks bootmgr entries using BCDEdit.

 

The most common can point finger at is FastBoot. Reboots sort of flush to disk/ram and expect to start straight away. And sometimes.. just can't

 

Or the device gets put into low power state and doesn't know how to start it again. Theres a BIOS option in HPs for startup/boot delay to try get around it. Could also be some options there for default boot order that may be tripping it up.

 

Make sure it has the latest BIOS too. May not be sending right shutdown/startup commands to the SSD/drive. Like someone else said, it can effect different drive types.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the tips! so fastboot made no difference, I have been looking into how to check my bios is up to date and if not how to update it (windows 10)

 

he BIOS version is "Insyde F.23", I can not find out how to update it thouhgh, any advice on that? thanks!




_David_



Oblivian
6665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700216 30-Apr-2021 18:40
If you want to cheat. HPSA. Support assist. It'll get all appropriate drivers. But is a little bloatware.

JAGGZ
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2700239 30-Apr-2021 20:13
You are wasting your time with the Samsung SSD on an old HP machine, been through the same dilemma, I have an old HP AIO, I purchased a Samsung 870 EVO 500GB SSD spent days and days doing exactly what you are reporting, in the end I purchased a HP S700 500GB Solid State Drive then backed up the old HDD with Macrium Reflect Free "https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree", followed the prompts and cloned the HDD to SSD using a USB-to-SATA adapter.

 

Inserted the SSD and it booted up perfectly, interestingly I installed the Samsung SSD into a Dell Optiplex to see if it would work and it did, just assuming the HDD to Samsung SSD issue on my HP AIO was an HP related issue.

 

 

 

Here is the instructions I used to do the cloning https://lifehacker.com/how-to-migrate-to-a-solid-state-drive-without-reinstall-5837543

Oblivian
6665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700243 30-Apr-2021 20:26
JAGGZ:

 

You are wasting your time with the Samsung SSD on an old HP machine, been through the same dilemma, I have an old HP AIO, I purchased a Samsung 870 EVO 500GB SSD spent days and days doing exactly what you are reporting, in the end I purchased a HP S700 500GB Solid State Drive then backed up the old HDD with Macrium Reflect Free "https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree", followed the prompts and cloned the HDD to SSD using a USB-to-SATA adapter.

 

Inserted the SSD and it booted up perfectly, interestingly I installed the Samsung SSD into a Dell Optiplex to see if it would work and it did, just assuming the HDD to SSD issue on my HP AIO was an HP related issue.

 

 

Not much of a dilemma. It's booting/working (poss missed that?). Just fails to do restarts.

 

Macrium would likely have included the HP partition customisation that this sort of thing rings of. 

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700244 30-Apr-2021 20:30
Oblivian: If you want to cheat. HPSA. Support assist. It'll get all appropriate drivers. But is a little bloatware.


Managed to update BIOS, still no luck!




_David_

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700260 30-Apr-2021 20:57
Not much of a dilemma. It's booting/working (poss missed that?). Just fails to do restarts.

 

Macrium would likely have included the HP partition customisation that this sort of thing rings of. 

 

 

Could I clone the from the now removed HDD onto the installed SSD with my SATA cable using Macrium selecting the HP partition option? maybe that would work?




_David_

robjg63
3504 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700347 1-May-2021 09:03
It might be trying to boot off an invalid/wrong partition.

 

A clean windows install only needs the one partition. 

 

Assuming it's windows 10 (so activation should just be automatic), you could just do a fresh install of windows 10 off a USB flash drive.

 

You would need to use the Microsoft tool on another PC to download the install and write the USB stick.

 

But after that just boot from the USB stick and do a fresh install - wiping any partitions on the SSD so its a really clean vanilla install.

 

Windows 10 is very good at auto-installing drivers - In my experience the laptop would probably be quite functional and any other drivers should be available on the HP website.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2700351 1-May-2021 09:21
robjg63:

It might be trying to boot off an invalid/wrong partition.


A clean windows install only needs the one partition. 


Assuming it's windows 10 (so activation should just be automatic), you could just do a fresh install of windows 10 off a USB flash drive.


You would need to use the Microsoft tool on another PC to download the install and write the USB stick.


But after that just boot from the USB stick and do a fresh install - wiping any partitions on the SSD so its a really clean vanilla install.


Windows 10 is very good at auto-installing drivers - In my experience the laptop would probably be quite functional and any other drivers should be available on the HP website.


 



Ok thanks for the tip, would that still be the case considering it only happens on restart? Shutdown and normal boot up with the power button work fine




_David_

robjg63
3504 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700354 1-May-2021 09:37
David321:
robjg63:

 

It might be trying to boot off an invalid/wrong partition.

 

 

 

A clean windows install only needs the one partition. 

 

 

 

Assuming it's windows 10 (so activation should just be automatic), you could just do a fresh install of windows 10 off a USB flash drive.

 

 

 

You would need to use the Microsoft tool on another PC to download the install and write the USB stick.

 

 

 

But after that just boot from the USB stick and do a fresh install - wiping any partitions on the SSD so its a really clean vanilla install.

 

 

 

Windows 10 is very good at auto-installing drivers - In my experience the laptop would probably be quite functional and any other drivers should be available on the HP website.

 

 

 



Ok thanks for the tip, would that still be the case considering it only happens on restart? Shutdown and normal boot up with the power button work fine

 

Honestly - I don't know. But a really clean install directly onto the SSD drive wouldn't hurt and isn't difficult to do.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

