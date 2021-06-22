Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Microsoft Windows Windows 11 announcement and release
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74186 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#288342 22-Jun-2021 08:51
Date: 25 Jun 2021 3am (NZ)



Microsoft today introduced Windows 11, a new experience with intuitive design features that make multitasking easier to an all-new Microsoft Store that provides users with easy access to apps, games and movies.


“The past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs, from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional. This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows, a platform that over a billion people rely on. With Windows 11, we wanted to build a familiar place where everyone can create, learn, play, and most importantly connect in improved ways,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.


Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs beginning this holiday.


Windows 11 features a fresh, clean interface and intuitive features to empower users to get things done and inspire their creativity. Users can easily find what they need by clicking the Start button which has been moved to the centre of the screen. Start utilises the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show users recent files that were previously viewed across different platforms or devices, so users can pick up where they left off – even documents they were working on their Android or iOS devices.


Windows 11 improves multitasking with features like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops that help users organise their windows and optimise their screen real estate. Users can now enjoy the flexibility of multiple windows and work on multiple apps simultaneously by snapping the apps side by side on their screens. With Desktops, users can customise spaces for each aspect of their lives, such as work, gaming, or school, and easily switch between them.


Users also get faster access to information with Widgets, which provides a curated news feed powered by AI and best-in-class browser performance from Microsoft Edge. For creators and publishers, Widgets opens new real estate within Windows to deliver personalised content.


Windows 11 is designed to be a secure operating system for hybrid work and learning. Secure by design, it has new built-in security technologies and provides a Zero Trust-ready operating system to protect data and access across devices.


Windows 11 comes with an all-new Microsoft store that has been rebuilt for speed, variety and convenience. It features a wider catalogue of first and third-party apps that have been tested for security and family safety, bringing incredible experiences to entertain, inspire and connect users. For the first time, Android apps will be available in the Microsoft Store, and users can easily download these apps through the Amazon App store, a seamless process that was made possible through Microsoft’s partnership with Amazon.


Just as with Windows 10, Microsoft is committed to app compatibility on Windows 11 with App Assure, a service that helps customers with 150 or more users fix any app issues they might run into at no additional cost.


Windows 11 also unlocks the full potential of a system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work and providing users the ultimate, immersive gaming experience with DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR.


Users will have a faster way to stay in touch with the integration of Microsoft Teams into the taskbar, which allows users to instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with others anywhere in the world across Windows, Android or iOS. For friends and family without the Teams apps, users can still connect with them via two-way SMS. Integration with productivity features of Teams is also improved, allowing users to start presenting or muting themselves directly from the Taskbar.


Creating a more open ecosystem for developers and creators Microsoft is taking a step further to unlock new opportunities for creators and developers by creating a more open ecosystem with Windows 11 that will benefit developers and bring more apps, games, movies, shows, and web content to users where developers and independent software vendors apps (ISVs) can bring in their apps to the Microsoft Store, regardless of the app framework they are built on, such as Win32 or Progressive Web App (PWA).


Microsoft also announced a progressive change to Microsoft’s revenue share policies, with developers being able to keep 100% of their commerce revenue. App developers can still use Microsoft’s commerce ecosystem with a competitive revenue share of 85/15.



 


List of links that clarify even more:



Some images shared during the unveiling:













 


[EDIT: press release and screenshots]

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 24
mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2734111 25-Jun-2021 09:49
Seems if you have an AD connected PC you can't run the "PC Health Check"

 

"Your organization manages updates on this PC"

 

Also enabled fTPM waiting for it to do its thing...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

gehenna
7383 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734112 25-Jun-2021 09:49
^Yeah, I'd hope so.

gehenna
7383 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734114 25-Jun-2021 09:51
I assume there's no actual downloadable build yet today?  Insider or otherwise?  I'm not talking about the leaked version btw... 



jaymz
1132 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734120 25-Jun-2021 10:05
It is a shame that the system check tool that MS provides fails to show why your PC doesn't pass/isnt supported.

 

 

 

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/windows/windows-11-specifications

 

 

 

I wonder if some of the optional features are bleeding over and causing the tool to report "unsupported"?

 

 

 

Exciting times though - looking forward to the challenges it will provide in rolling it out!

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734121 25-Jun-2021 10:06
So we could be heading back to the bad old days where we would Downgrade PC's to the previous version of Windows ?

 

I dont like this .
"The other notable change is how Windows 11 Home edition will require internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete the device setup on first use."
Can the live login be turned off (ie use local a/c) once setup ?

 

Why ?
"The machine also has to be connected to display with at least a 720p resolution"

 

 

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2734123 25-Jun-2021 10:11
1101:

I dont like this .
"The other notable change is how Windows 11 Home edition will require internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete the device setup on first use."
Can



Windows as a subscription first steps. Lock it down to TPM, make it online only. You can control the licencing like a KMS but over the cloud. The later w10 installs have been working more and more towards it.

I wouldn't be too fast to install 11 until we find out if it's going subscription model or about to invalidate all the 10s

gehenna
7383 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734133 25-Jun-2021 10:27
Who's running a display less than 1280x720 these days? 



Andib
1241 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2734134 25-Jun-2021 10:27
Looks like they're being pretty aggressive with their supported CPUs (Probably about time since the last hardware requirement change was Win7) 

 

 

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/design/minimum/supported/windows-11-supported-intel-processors

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/design/minimum/supported/windows-11-supported-AMD-processors

 

 




mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2734144 25-Jun-2021 10:45
Windows 10 is supported until 2025. If you have a device that doesn't meet the specs today, the chances are it will be replaced by 2025...

 

TBH, its great they are killing all the old hardware imagine the driver code cleanup they will be able to do to improve stability further?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74186 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734145 25-Jun-2021 10:47
A new Widget platform? Didn't we have that with Windows Vista and it was gone because couldn't be secured?




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74186 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734146 25-Jun-2021 10:49
@gehenna:

 

I assume there's no actual downloadable build yet today?  Insider or otherwise?  I'm not talking about the leaked version btw... 

 

 

This information is here Preparing for Insider Preview Builds of Windows 11 | Windows Insider Blog




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74186 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734150 25-Jun-2021 10:54
Moved replies from the TPM topic to this thread now.




MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2734151 25-Jun-2021 10:54
Andib:

 

Looks like they're being pretty aggressive with their supported CPUs (Probably about time since the last hardware requirement change was Win7) 

 

 

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/design/minimum/supported/windows-11-supported-intel-processors

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/design/minimum/supported/windows-11-supported-AMD-processors

 

 

 

 

 

 

My home server which is a Dell XPS 8900. Which has TPM 2.0. Is not supported by Win 11 because it has a i7 Skylake processor in it.

 

Microsoft what are you doing?

 

(whoa weird thread shift)

 

 

 

edit

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

Moved replies from the TPM topic to this thread now.

 

 

 

 

 

Ahh thank you!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74186 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2734153 25-Jun-2021 10:55
Added a list of links to the topic with blogs that clarify some points - worth reading those.




SirHumphreyAppleby
1989 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734205 25-Jun-2021 11:03
Andib:

 

Looks like they're being pretty aggressive with their supported CPUs (Probably about time since the last hardware requirement change was Win7) 

 

 

Windows 10 will EOL more than two decades after the first amd64 CPU was released. Dropping x86 is long overdue. Dropping support for otherwise current and perfectly usable hardware, however, hints at an ulterior motive. Windows as a service seems like the most likely reason.

 

I'm not about to upgrade every PC I own (except possibly one), just to install a new version of Windows. I'll continue migrating away from Windows where possible.

